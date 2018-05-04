Russian biathlete banned for doping in McLaren case

A Russian biathlete who competed at the Sochi Olympics has been banned for two years for doping.

The International Biathlon Union said Friday it found Ekaterina Glazyrina guilty of using a banned substance, and said it would reveal further details of the case on Monday.

The decision follows an investigation based on the McLaren report into Russian doping and cover-ups, and appears to be the first case based on that report to result in a ban for a winter sports athlete.

All of Glazyrina's results from 2013 will be erased, suggesting the offense occurred in the run-up to the Sochi Olympics, where Russia is accused of widespread doping.

Glazyrina was at the peak of her career ahead of the Sochi Games, recording seven podium finishes in World Cup races in the two seasons leading up to the Olympics. However, she failed to win a medal in the individual race in Sochi and was dropped from the relay team amid reported conflicts with coaches.

Glazyrina told Russian media she would appeal the ban.

"The IBU presented no facts or proof," she told Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The verdict comes as the IBU itself faces allegations that some of its top officials accepted money from Russian officials to cover up drug use.

The IBU's president and general secretary both stepped down last month after Austrian police raided the body's headquarters as part of an investigation into bribery.