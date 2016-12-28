Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) said on Wednesday that comments made by its director general about sports doping had been distorted and taken out of context, the Tass news agency reported.
The New York Times cited Anna Antseliovich, the acting director general of RUSADA, as saying there had been "an institutional conspiracy" for sports people to use doping in Russia, but that top officials had not been involved.
Tass cited a RUSADA statement as saying that the impression had wrongly been given that its leadership recognized that there had been an "institutional conspiracy."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday denied state involvement in doping and said Russian authorities would investigate whether they were the actual words used by Antseliovich before deciding how to respond.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.