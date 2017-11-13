It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including gold medals in figure skating, bobsleigh and speed skating.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​​

Can anyone beat Virtue and Moir?

If so, they weren't in Osaka, Japan this weekend.

Reigning world champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir made it two-for-two in Grand Prix events at the NHK Trophy to secure a place in the ISU's Grand Prix Final next month.

Virtue and Moir, who led after the short program, finished with an overall total of 198.64 points on Sunday to claim their second title of the season.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate to gold at NHK Trophy8:24

With the victory, Virtue and Moir, who won their seventh Skate Canada title last month with a record score, booked their place at the Dec. 7-10 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

"We've made some improvements this week that we're quite proud of," Moir said. "We only had one week. We're looking to make the same sort of transition into the final. It's a great stepping stone here for us."

Humphries & Lotholz slide to gold

Kaillie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz opened their women's bobsleigh World Cup season with a narrow victory in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Humphries led after the first run with a time of 56.96 seconds and finished with a total time of one minute, 54.40 seconds, just 0.03 in front of the American sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs.

Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz win gold in season opener3:09

Canadians also landed on the podium in two-man bobsleigh and women's skeleton. The duo of Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz, as well as Elisabeth Vathje, won silver in Lake Placid.

Boutin scores double gold in Shanghai

Kim Boutin tallied her second individual gold medal of the season at a short track speed skating World Cup event in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., took gold on Saturday in the women's 500-metre event, and followed that up with the top spot on the podium in the 1,000 discipline.

Kim Boutin proves she's one to watch at World Cup in Shanghai0:36

Teammate Marianne St-Gelais took silver, skating to a time of one minute, 28.937 seconds, just 0.052 behind Boutin. The medal was also the second of the weekend for St-Gelais, of Saint-Félicien, Que., who picked up a bronze in the 1,500 on Saturday.

On the men's side, the 5,000m relay team – Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., Samuel Girard of Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., Montreal's Pascal Dion and Charle Cournoyer of Boucherville, Que. – brought home bronze.

Dubreuil leads long track team at 1st World Cup

It was quite the successful opening weekend of World Cup action in the Netherlands for Canada's long track speed skaters, and Ottawa's Laurent Dubreuil was a big reason why.

The Levis, Que., native picked up Canada's first long track gold of the season on Saturday, and helped add another in the men's team sprint on Sunday.

Laurent Dubreuil claims speed skating gold in season-opener1:20

Not to be outdone, Ivanie Blondin is going home with three medals – silver in mass start, and a bronze each in the 3,000 and team pursuit.

Vincent De Haitre and Ted-Jan Bloemen rounded out Canada's individual medallists with a silver each - De Haitre in the 1,500 and Bloemen in the 5,000.

Field set for Canadian Olympic curling trials

Brendan Bottcher defeated veteran Glenn Howard to capture the final spot at the Canadian Olympic curling trials on Sunday.

The 25-year-old will join John Morris, Julie Tippin and Krista McCarville, who were the week's other winners at the pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.

He’s got his golden ticket to the Olympic Trials in Ottawa and @johnnymocurler is feeling good. Watch out. This @TeamMorrisBC is a confident bunch now. #cbccurl pic.twitter.com/dkvNZgN5SX — @Devin_Heroux

The 'Roar of the Rings' Olympic trials begin Dec. 2 in Ottawa to determine which men's and women's clubs will represent Canada at the 2018 Games.

Canadians get mixed hockey results

Canada's men's hockey team finished a pre-Olympic tournament in Helsinki, Finland with a 1-2 record after a 3-2 win over Switzerland, a 2-0 loss to Sweden and a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the host nation.

The Canadians will have a chance to regroup with several other pre-Olympic competitions on the horizon that will give them the opportunity to explore further options ahead of the roster announcement in January.

On the women's side, Team Canada settled for silver at the Four Nations Cup in Tampa, Fla. The rival Americans thumped Canada 5-1 to claim their 3rd straight title.

Canada last won the Four Nations Cup in 2014.