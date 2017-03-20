It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including Alex Harvey hitting the podium twice at the cross-country skiing World Cup finals in Quebec City.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​​

Harvey delights Canadian crowd

The cross-country skiing star from Saint Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., didn't disappoint on the Plains of Abraham this weekend, landing two medals and coming less than a second from a third.

Harvey began with a gold in the sprint race on Friday.

He came just 1.2 seconds back of a second gold medal on Saturday in the mass start, placing fourth overall.

It was a thrilling finish to the event on Sunday, as Harvey took pursuit silver in a photo finish.

Harvey was also able to carve out third place in the overall World Cup standings.

Riddle again solves halfpipe worlds podium

Canadian Mike Riddle won silver in the men's skiing halfpipe on Saturday at the world freestyle skiing championship for his second worlds medal after earning a gold in 2011.

"It feels amazing to be here," Riddle said. "I'm coming back from injury and I was just trying to put down my run as well as I could. As soon as I found out I was going to be on the podium, I was happy because this is what I came here to do. I'm unbelievably happy with silver."

Mixed results at final bobsleigh World Cup

The World Cup women's bobsleigh season wrapped up on a high note for one of Canada's pilots on Saturday in Pyeongchang, while the other was left off the podium and missed the overall title by a mere 14 points.

Alysia Rissling guided her sled and brakeman Cynthia Appiah to a bronze-medal finish on the 2018 Olympic track, while Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz finished off the podium in fifth place.

With Jamie Greubel-Poser winning gold in the Pyeongchang event, the American pilot took the 225 points awarded to the winner and wrapped up the women's overall title with a total of 1,644 points on the season.

Humphries — who came into Saturday's race with a small 27-point lead in the standings — took 184 points for her fifth-place result and finished second overall with 1,630 points.

Homan's Team Canada rolling at curling worlds

Rachel Homan continues her quest for her first world curling title in China this week after she got off to a rolling start this weekend.

Team Canada notched opening wins against China and Germany on Saturday before needing an extra end to shade the Russians 10-9.​ Homan then improved to 4-0 with a 7-5 win early Monday (Sunday back in Canada) over the United States.