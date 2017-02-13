It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including gold medals for Canadians in sports ranging from big air snowboarding to ski cross to the high jump.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.

McMorris, Toutant tops in Quebec

Snowboarder Mark McMorris had a weekend to remember in Quebec.

McMorris edged defending champion and fellow Canadian Max Parrot for the gold medal in big air on Saturday, while he was runner-up to teammate Sebastien Toutant in slopestyle on Sunday.

Mark McMorris captures big air gold in Quebec2:12

The big air victory also earned McMorris the Crystal Globe as the series winner.

Double gold in ski cross

Canada's Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman raced to victory at a World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Sunday.

Thompson claimed her fifth win of the season and increased her lead in the overall standings by edging out Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and Fanny Smith of Switzerland.

Marielle Thompson races to ski cross gold for 5th time this season3:32

For Leman, it was his first win this season, beating out the French duo of Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonas Devouassoux.

Brady Leman picks up 1st ski cross win of the year in Sweden3:55

More moguls medals

Another weekend, another gold medal for Mikael Kingsbury. However, that victory came from the slimmest of margins.

Mikael Kingsbury wins Olympic test event by narrow margin0:37

The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with 86.71 points, just 0.01 ahead of Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan. Quebec City's Philippe Marquis was third with 85.94.

On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was second with 78.35 while Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was third at 78.16. Australian Britteny Cox captured gold with 81.66 points.

Guay races to downhill silver at alpine worlds

Canada's Erik Guay continued his success at the alpine skiing world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, scoring a silver medal in the downhill event.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland took the world title in a time of one minute, 38.91 seconds, with Guay just 0.12 seconds behind.

Guay, from Montreal, earned his first victory in almost three years on Wednesday, taking the super-G world title by beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45 seconds.

Erik Guay skis to men's super-G title at St. Moritz1:55

The 35-year-old became the oldest men's skier to win a world title with that victory.

Olympic champ shines at Millrose Games

Canadian Olympic champion Derek Drouin claimed high jump gold in the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday.

Drouin, of Sarnia, Ont., cleared 2.27 metres on his first attempt at the indoor event while Mike Mason of New Westminster, B.C., managed the same height in his third try.​

Also taking home a win was Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., who won the women's 60-metre hurdles in 7.98 seconds.

Speed skaters take home silver, bronze

Canada's long track speed skaters were in Pyeongchang for the single distance worlds, with pre-qualifications for the 2018 Olympics on the line. Basically, a podium result in certain events would qualify the Canadians for the same event at next year's Winter Games.

Vincent De Haitre (1000m) and Ivanie Blondin (5000m) were the skaters that punched their tickets, however Blondin was left steaming that she didn't get their in the mass start event. That's because a competitor crashed out in front of her in the last lap of that race on Sunday, preventing her from reaching the podium.

Career-best result for O'Dine

Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to her first career World Cup podium finish on Saturday, earning bronze in the women's snowboard cross event in Feldberg, Germany.

Meryeta O'Dine grabs 1st career World Cup snowboard cross podium finish4:58

It's the best finish in seven career World Cup races for the 19-year-old from Prince George, B.C. Her previous best was a sixth-place finish in Bokwang, South Korea, in December.​