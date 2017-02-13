It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including gold medals for Canadians in sports ranging from big air snowboarding to ski cross to the high jump.
Here's a look at what you may have missed.
McMorris, Toutant tops in Quebec
Snowboarder Mark McMorris had a weekend to remember in Quebec.
McMorris edged defending champion and fellow Canadian Max Parrot for the gold medal in big air on Saturday, while he was runner-up to teammate Sebastien Toutant in slopestyle on Sunday.
The big air victory also earned McMorris the Crystal Globe as the series winner.
Double gold in ski cross
Canada's Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman raced to victory at a World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Sunday.
Thompson claimed her fifth win of the season and increased her lead in the overall standings by edging out Sweden's Sandra Naeslund and Fanny Smith of Switzerland.
For Leman, it was his first win this season, beating out the French duo of Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonas Devouassoux.
More moguls medals
Another weekend, another gold medal for Mikael Kingsbury. However, that victory came from the slimmest of margins.
The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with 86.71 points, just 0.01 ahead of Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan. Quebec City's Philippe Marquis was third with 85.94.
On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was second with 78.35 while Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was third at 78.16. Australian Britteny Cox captured gold with 81.66 points.
Guay races to downhill silver at alpine worlds
Canada's Erik Guay continued his success at the alpine skiing world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday, scoring a silver medal in the downhill event.
Beat Feuz of Switzerland took the world title in a time of one minute, 38.91 seconds, with Guay just 0.12 seconds behind.
Guay, from Montreal, earned his first victory in almost three years on Wednesday, taking the super-G world title by beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45 seconds.
The 35-year-old became the oldest men's skier to win a world title with that victory.
Olympic champ shines at Millrose Games
Canadian Olympic champion Derek Drouin claimed high jump gold in the NYRR Millrose Games on Saturday.
Drouin, of Sarnia, Ont., cleared 2.27 metres on his first attempt at the indoor event while Mike Mason of New Westminster, B.C., managed the same height in his third try.
Also taking home a win was Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., who won the women's 60-metre hurdles in 7.98 seconds.
Speed skaters take home silver, bronze
Canada's long track speed skaters were in Pyeongchang for the single distance worlds, with pre-qualifications for the 2018 Olympics on the line. Basically, a podium result in certain events would qualify the Canadians for the same event at next year's Winter Games.
Vincent De Haitre (1000m) and Ivanie Blondin (5000m) were the skaters that punched their tickets, however Blondin was left steaming that she didn't get their in the mass start event. That's because a competitor crashed out in front of her in the last lap of that race on Sunday, preventing her from reaching the podium.
Career-best result for O'Dine
Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to her first career World Cup podium finish on Saturday, earning bronze in the women's snowboard cross event in Feldberg, Germany.
It's the best finish in seven career World Cup races for the 19-year-old from Prince George, B.C. Her previous best was a sixth-place finish in Bokwang, South Korea, in December.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.