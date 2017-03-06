It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including medals for Canadians on the slopes in freestyle and cross-country skiing, as well as in the pool at the diving World Series.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​

Harvey breaks out the ski guitar

Canadian Alex Harvey made a late push and pulled off a thrilling finish to win the 50-kilometre freestyle race at the cross-country skiing world championships in Lahti, Finland on Sunday.

Alex Harvey skis to 50-km freestyle gold at cross-country Worlds3:48

The Canadian celebrated by playing air guitar in front of the crowd.

Haywood Update: @alex_harvey when you win the 50k, and still have energy for the traditional air guitar, you know you must be World Champion pic.twitter.com/Cl0RsybInH — @cccski

Harle gets stoked, wins gold

Canadian slopestyle skier Teal Harle made sure his final World Cup of the season was a memorable one.

Teal Harle wins slopestyle gold, capturing 1st-career podium finish2:03

The 20-year-old from Campbell River, B.C., won gold in Friday's World Cup season finale in Switzerland, his first podium finish of his career. Moments after climbing down from the podium, he credited his positive mindset for the victory.

Teal Harle 'stoked' to find World Cup podium1:15

"For sure when I feel good, when I'm in a good mood, I ski better and I have less stress, so I just have more success when I'm stoked and I'm having a good time," Harle said.

​Canadian golden sweep in ski cross

Canada's Marielle Thompson capped off her Crystal Globe-winning season by scoring gold at the the World Cup ski cross event at Blue Mountain, Ont., on Sunday.

Crystal Globe winner Marielle Thompson wins ski cross gold at Blue Mountain3:31

On the men's side, Brady Leman and Chris Del Bosco secured gold and silver medals, respectively.

Brady Leman, Chris Del Bosco finish 1-2 in ski cross finale at Blue Mountain3:34

Mixed synchro dive teams bring home medals

The first diving World Series event of the season was a successful one for Canada's mixed synchro teams.

At the event in Beijing on Saturday, Olympians Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac earned Canada's first medal of the World Series season with a bronze in the mixed synchro three-metre springboard.

Then on Sunday, Meaghan Benfeito and Vincent Riendeau took bronze in mixed synchro 10-metre platform.

McEwen, Koe stay perfect at Brier

Defending champion Kevin Koe and Manitoba's Mike McEwen had a 3-0 record through the opening weekend of the Brier in St. John's.

With the home crowd behind him, Brad Gushue started the Canadian men's curling championship off with a victory over Alberta before McEwen handed him a loss in early action on Sunday.

Mike McEwen doubles up crowd favourite Brad Gushue at Brier0:29

Gushue concluded Sunday with a 2-1 record alongside Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs, Saskatchewan's Adam Casey and Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy.