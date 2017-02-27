It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including medals for Canadians on the slopes in freestyle and alpine skiing.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​

Mikael Kingsbury cannot be stopped

​He may have wrapped up the Crystal Globe a week prior, but that didn't stop Kingsbury from giving it his all in Thaiwoo, China.

He soared to moguls gold on Saturday for his sixth straight victory...

Mikael Kingsbury claims 8th win of season with moguls gold in China2:06

...and followed that performance up with dual moguls gold on Sunday, for a seventh straight gold and the 42nd victory of his career.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe lands moguls silver in China2:05

On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe earned silver and bronze medals, solidifying third overall for the World Cup season.

Marielle Thomspon races to the top of ski cross podium in Russia3:19

The two mogulists had a big hand in Canada securing the Nations Cup – awarded to the country with the highest number of points in the FIS overall rankings.

Canadian will lift ski cross Crystal Globe at home

​Canadian Marielle Thompson may have clinched the World Cup ski cross crown in Russia, but she will receive her title next weekend in Canada.

Erik Guay on hot streak after super-G bronze in Norway2:00

Saturday's win in Sunny Valley gives Thompson six victories and a second-place finish this season.

The insurmountable 155-point lead for the overall Crystal Globe means she will be presented the trophy at the World Cup Finals in Blue Mountain, Ont., this weekend.

Erik Guay continues to shine in super-G

Canada's Erik Guay skied to a bronze medal at a World Cup men's super-G race on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Marie-Michele Gagnon misses combined podium by 4/100ths of a second1:49

​The medal – his fourth podium appearance this season – comes on the heels of a gold and silver for Guay at the recent world championships in Switzerland.

In women's action, Marie-Michele Gagnon came oh-so-close from the podium in Sunday's combined event in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Lindsey Vonn crashes at Crans-Montana one day after criticizing course safety0:33

Mikaela Shiffrin raced to gold, but the Canadian finished just 0.04 behind Ilka Stuhec, who took home the bronze medal.

The weekend of competition in Crans Montana also featured a fair number of crashes – including American star Lindsey Vonn, who took a tumble just one day after criticizing race organizers for unsafe conditions.

Canadians make a splash at World Cup diving opener

The first World Cup diving event of the season brought podium results for Canada's athletes.

Meaghan Benfeito earned a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform on Friday while teammate Jennifer Abel followed up with a bronze in the 3m dive on Saturday.