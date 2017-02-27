It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including medals for Canadians on the slopes in freestyle and alpine skiing.
Here's a look at what you may have missed.
Mikael Kingsbury cannot be stopped
He may have wrapped up the Crystal Globe a week prior, but that didn't stop Kingsbury from giving it his all in Thaiwoo, China.
He soared to moguls gold on Saturday for his sixth straight victory...
...and followed that performance up with dual moguls gold on Sunday, for a seventh straight gold and the 42nd victory of his career.
On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe earned silver and bronze medals, solidifying third overall for the World Cup season.
The two mogulists had a big hand in Canada securing the Nations Cup – awarded to the country with the highest number of points in the FIS overall rankings.
Canadian will lift ski cross Crystal Globe at home
Canadian Marielle Thompson may have clinched the World Cup ski cross crown in Russia, but she will receive her title next weekend in Canada.
Saturday's win in Sunny Valley gives Thompson six victories and a second-place finish this season.
The insurmountable 155-point lead for the overall Crystal Globe means she will be presented the trophy at the World Cup Finals in Blue Mountain, Ont., this weekend.
Erik Guay continues to shine in super-G
Canada's Erik Guay skied to a bronze medal at a World Cup men's super-G race on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway.
The medal – his fourth podium appearance this season – comes on the heels of a gold and silver for Guay at the recent world championships in Switzerland.
In women's action, Marie-Michele Gagnon came oh-so-close from the podium in Sunday's combined event in Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Mikaela Shiffrin raced to gold, but the Canadian finished just 0.04 behind Ilka Stuhec, who took home the bronze medal.
The weekend of competition in Crans Montana also featured a fair number of crashes – including American star Lindsey Vonn, who took a tumble just one day after criticizing race organizers for unsafe conditions.
Canadians make a splash at World Cup diving opener
The first World Cup diving event of the season brought podium results for Canada's athletes.
Meaghan Benfeito earned a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform on Friday while teammate Jennifer Abel followed up with a bronze in the 3m dive on Saturday.
