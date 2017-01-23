It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including a pair of podium sweeps by Canadian freestyle skiers and snowboarders, as well as Canada's best figure skaters showing us why they deserve those titles.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.

Canadians sweep slopestyle, freestyle podiums

Canadians snowboarders and freestyle skiers packed their brooms this weekend, cleaning up on a pair of podiums.

Max Parrot brought back one of his signature moves to lead Canada to a snowboard slopestyle podium sweep on Friday. Mark McMorris won silver and Tyler Nicholson took bronze.

Canadians sweep podiums in 2 different sports0:49

There was no stopping Canada's women's moguls skiers in Val Saint-Come, Que.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe won gold, Andi Naude took silver and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe got the bronze.

There was no sweep on the men's side, but Mikael Kingsbury repeated as men's champion.

Mikaël Kingsbury defends his moguls title in Val Saint-Come2:31

Podium finishes are habit forming

Alex Harvey notched an individual cross-country skiing World Cup win on Saturday, the first such victory for a Canadian in three years. How do you follow up such a feat? Grab three friends and hit the podium again, of course.

Alex Harvey makes Canadian cross-country history0:32

That also marked the first-ever win by the Canadian men's team.

Rahneva slides to gold

Mirela Rahneva has been a revelation for the Canadian skeleton team this year — the rookie took her third medal in five events this season, grabbing her first career win on Friday in Switzerland.

Mirela Rahneva captures skeleton gold in St.Moritz3:29

In bobsleigh action, Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz missed women's bobsleigh gold by one hundredth of a second.

Humphries, Lotholz finish one one-hundredth of a second shy of gold3:12

On the men's side, Chris Spring and Neville Wright were the top Canadians in 14th in the two-man event. Spring was also the best Canadian pilot in the four-man, placing sixth.

Canada's best ready for worlds

Canada's best proved they were just that at the figure skating nationals in Ottawa.

Skate Canada announced on Sunday that the winners, plus a few others, would represent the country at the world championships in South Korea in February.

Nine-time national champion Patrick Chan will lead the team after claiming the men's title on Saturday. He tied the Canadian record of nine titles won by Montgomery Wilson between 1929 and 1939.

Patrick Chan skates to record-tying 9th Canadian figure skating title0:28

Ice dance veterans Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir reclaimed their crown after a two-year hiatus for their seventh Canadian title, while pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford took home a record sixth national gold.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir win 7th national ice dance title0:30

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford win record 6th national pairs title0:30

Kaetlyn Osmond captured her third women's title despite a pair of falls.

Kaetlyn Osmond wins her 3rd national title0:28

Hadwin 1st Canadian to join exclusive club

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer Adam Hadwin had a round to remember on Saturday.

The 29-year-old shot the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and first ever by a Canadian, to take the third-round lead Saturday in the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif.

Canadian Adam Hadwin shoots 59 at CareerBuilder Challenge0:32

What does he attribute his performance to? The support he got from Canadians in the crowd.

Read gets some fatherly advice

Erik Read scored a career-best World Cup slalom finish on Sunday, and partial credit goes to his dad.

Erik Read skis to 7th place finish at Kitzbühel0:56

Canadian skiing legend Ken Read spoke to his son after qualifying in the first run of the World Cup slalom Sunday at the famed course in Kitzbuehel, Austria. Erik Read was 4.55 seconds faster in his second run, finishing seventh in a total of one minute, 47.15 seconds.