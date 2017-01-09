It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including podium performances by Canadians in bobsleigh and big air snowboarding, plus a big curling win for Brad Gushue.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.

​Humphries and Lotholz reunite on the podium

The Canadian bobsleigh duo of Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz easily took home gold on Friday in Altenberg, Germany, finishing ahead of the runner-up by more than a half second.

Cutdown: Kaillie Humphries' golden runs in Altenberg4:27

The Calgary duo, who were racing together for the first time this season, won the World Cup overall title last season after reaching the podium in every World Cup race.

It wasn't as successful a weekend for pilot Justin Kripps, who finished 14th in both the 2-man and 4-man events. However, it was still a much better performance than the men's and women's 2-man teams from Great Britain:

TOV: Great Britain bobsledders crash out repeatedly in Altenberg0:49

Truchon notches 1st medal of the season

Canada's most well-known big air snowboarders may have taken the weekend off, but Antoine Truchon made sure the country was represented on the World Cup podium in Moscow.

TOV: Antoine Truchon catches big air, and a silver medal0:27

Edin's mistake is Gushue's gain

Brad Gushue defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin by a score of 8-3 (7) at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open in North Battleford, Sask., on Sunday.

Gushue's rink was able to capitalize on a crucial mistake by Edin in the second end to take a commanding lead that would hold up the rest of the way.

Cutdown: Skipping rocks at the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open7:28

The skip from St. John's, who had been out of action for months with a hip and groin injury, added three more in the sixth end with a perfect draw shot.

Alpine superstars shine

Mikaela Shiffrin didn't let anything stand in her way of a win in Slovenia on Sunday — not even the course itself:

TOV: Mikaela Shiffrin forced to ski over a gate, and still wins0:40

Henrik Kristoffersen also persevered through sub-optimal conditions, He blew away the field of competition, carving his way to a huge win through dense fog that blanketed the Adelboden course:

Henrik Kristoffersen earns slalom gold in Adelboden3:28

Canadian skiers didn't find their way onto the podium this weekend, but Marie-Michele Gagnon was the most successful Canuck, posting a top-10 finish in the giant slalom on Saturday.

Russian goes wire-to-wire

It was a record-setting week for cross-country skier Sergey Ustiugov.

The Russian became the first competitor to lead the Tour de Ski from start to finish, winning six of the seven stages, and never surrendered the leader's red bib.

Canada's Alex Harvey finished seventh in both the final stage and overall standings.