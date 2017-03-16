Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage begins with action from the men's giant slalom and women's slalom events at the alpine skiing World Cup finals in Aspen, Colo.

Next up at 3:30 p.m. ET is the final bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup event of the season in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The big air competition from the snowboarding world championships is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by world championship ski cross.

For a live, interactive, behind-the-scenes experience, you can also head to the CBC Olympics Facebook page at 4:30 p.m. ET.