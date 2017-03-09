Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

Coverage begins with the women's giant slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif., and continues with world championship finals in moguls and snowboard slopestyle from Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for more world championship action in dual moguls, short track speed skating and snowboard cross.

