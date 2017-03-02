Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Saturday's coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with the women's World Cup downhill race from Jeongseong, South Korea.
Next up we have a pair of World Cup freestyle skiing events - slopestyle in Silvaplana, Switzerland and aerials from Moscow.
Be sure to return on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for action from the World All Around Speed Skating Championships from Hamar, Norway, and World Cup ski cross from Blue Mountain, Ont.
