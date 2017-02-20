It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including medals for Canadians in sports ranging from figure skating to freestyle skiing to luge.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​

Virtue & Moir lead Canadian charge in Pyeongchang

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won ice dance gold at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, which took place on the same ice where the 2018 Olympics will be held.

Virtue, Moir capture ice dance title at Four Continents8:35

The Canadian pair posted a total score of 196.95 to claim the top prize, which included a personal best score of 117.20 with their free dance.

Canadians also scored medals in the ladies and pairs events. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford won pairs silver, followed closely by Liubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch with bronze.

Gabrielle Daleman used a personal best in the free to take ladies silver.

Gabrielle Daleman scores personal best en route to silver at Four Continents7:55

There was plenty of success at the Four Continents, but there were also letdowns. Click here for a look at all the falls at the competition.

Kingsbury scores double gold

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury continues to rule the World Cup moguls circuit, capturing two freestyle World Cup gold medals in Tazawako, Japan.

His first came on Saturday in the singles event:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins gold and Crystal Globe0:46

The second medal was won on Sunday in dual moguls.

Kingsbury is a lock to win the Crystal Globe as the top moguls athlete for the sixth consecutive year, but is also in great position to earn the Big Crystal Globe awarded to the best freestyle athlete across all disciplines.

Philippe Marquis took silver in the men's singles, while Andi Naude grabbed bronze in the women's competition.

Canadian men, women take silver at bobsleigh worlds

Kaillie Humphries and Justin Kripps piloted Canadian sleds to silver medals at the world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Humphries teamed up with Melissa Lotholz for the four-run competition, losing out on gold to rival American pilot Elana Taylor Meyers by a mere 0.03 seconds.

Kaillie Humphries slides to world championship silver2:08

Kripps, with brakeman Jesse Lumsden, had a strong showing over the weekend, but could not catch Germany's Francisco Friedrich.

Kripps, Lumsden are 2nd best at 2-man bobsleigh Worlds1:58

Sam Edney makes Canadian luge history

Canada's Sam Edney slid to a bronze medal at the luge World Cup stop in Pyeongchang,

Samuel Edney races to bronze at Olympic luge test event in Korea1:58

Edney, who was part of the fourth-place relay team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, became the first Canadian male ever to reach a World Cup podium outside of Canada according to the Canadian Luge Association.