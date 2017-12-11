It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe booking their tickets to Pyeongchang as Canada's representatives in the Olympic curling tournament.
Here's a look at what you may have missed.
Homan and Koe 'Roar' their way to the Games
Ottawa's Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe will represent Canada at the Olympics in South Korea in February after claiming victories at this week's national curling trials.
It will be the first Games for the 28-year-old Homan, who edged Chelsea Carey 6-5 in Sunday's women's final.
Homan topped the reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Jones 6-3 in Saturday's semifinal to reach the deciding match.
On the men's side, Kevin Koe will also be making his Olympic debut after defeating Mike McEwen 7-6.
Koe was 7-1 in round-robin action, earning himself a direct spot into the final.
Figure skaters climb the podium
Canada was represented in three of the four disciplines at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan, and they scored a medal in each of them.
However, it wasn't the gold medal many were expecting from ice dance superstars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who had their win streak snapped by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.
Canadian pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford rallied from a fifth-best short program to take bronze after their free skate, while Kaetlyn Osmond couldn't hold her slim lead after the short, taking a bronze in the ladies' competition.
Free skiers go on medal frenzy
Canada's freestyle skiing team had quite the medal haul this weekend, bringing home six medals in three disciplines. Here's a look at what they won, and you can watch how they did it by clicking on their name:
- MOGULS | Mikael Kingsbury (gold), Audrey Robichaud (silver)
- SKI CROSS | Chris Del Bosco (gold), Kelsey Serwa (bronze)
- HALFPIPE | Noah Bowman (silver), Simon d'Artois (bronze)
Home ice, sweet home ice
The sliders on Canada's luge team had home-track advantage this weekend, picking up a total of three silver medals in Calgary.
Sam Edney got things started on Friday with a silver in the men's competition, while Alex Gough nabbed silver in the women's before helping the team relay squad cement the second spot on the podium.
Winterberg lives up to its name
The skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup events in Winterberg, Germany, were affected by a huge snowfall this weekend, making for tricky sliding conditions, but Canadians persevered and came away with three medals.
Dave Greszczyszyn took bronze in a weather-shortened men's skeleton competition while teammate Elisabeth Vathje cruised to a silver medal on Friday.
Bobsledders Chris Spring and Neville Wright teamed up for a silver in the two-man competition.
Bloemen sets record pace
It was triple gold for Canada's speed skating team in Salt Lake City this weekend.
Ted-Jan Bloemen broke a decade-long world record in the men's 5,000m to take gold with a time of six minutes and 1.86 seconds.
His new record pace toppled the previous mark of 6:03.32 set by Dutch legend Sven Kramer in 2007.
Alex Boisvert-Lacroix was tops in the men's 500m final, while the team pursuit squad set a national record while taking the top prize in Utah.
