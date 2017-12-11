It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe booking their tickets to Pyeongchang as Canada's representatives in the Olympic curling tournament.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​​

Homan and Koe 'Roar' their way to the Games

Ottawa's Rachel Homan and Kevin Koe will represent Canada at the Olympics in South Korea in February after claiming victories at this week's national curling trials.

It will be the first Games for the 28-year-old Homan, who edged Chelsea Carey 6-5 in Sunday's women's final.

Match Wrap: Rachel Homan wins Roar of the Rings1:30

Homan topped the reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Jones 6-3 in Saturday's semifinal to reach the deciding match.

On the men's side, Kevin Koe will also be making his Olympic debut after defeating Mike McEwen 7-6.

Koe was 7-1 in round-robin action, earning himself a direct spot into the final.

Match Wrap: Kevin Koe advances to Olympics with Roar of the Rings victory2:07

Figure skaters climb the podium

Canada was represented in three of the four disciplines at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Japan, and they scored a medal in each of them.

The streak is over: Virtue and Moir beaten by French rivals at GP Final1:00

However, it wasn't the gold medal many were expecting from ice dance superstars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who had their win streak snapped by Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron.

Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford earn bronze at ISU Grand Prix Final8:09

Canadian pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford rallied from a fifth-best short program to take bronze after their free skate, while Kaetlyn Osmond couldn't hold her slim lead after the short, taking a bronze in the ladies' competition.

Kaetlyn Osmond skates to bronze medal at ISU Grand Prix Final7:41

Free skiers go on medal frenzy

​Canada's freestyle skiing team had quite the medal haul this weekend, bringing home six medals in three disciplines. Here's a look at what they won, and you can watch how they did it by clicking on their name:

Home ice, sweet home ice

The sliders on Canada's luge team had home-track advantage this weekend, picking up a total of three silver medals in Calgary.

Sam Edney got things started on Friday with a silver in the men's competition, while Alex Gough nabbed silver in the women's before helping the team relay squad cement the second spot on the podium.

Calgary's Sam Edney wins luge silver on home track1:14

Canada's Alex Gough captures first individual medal of World Cup season1:59

Canada's Relay Team wins silver on home track3:59

Winterberg lives up to its name

The skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup events in Winterberg, Germany, were affected by a huge snowfall this weekend, making for tricky sliding conditions, but Canadians persevered and came away with three medals.

Dave Greszczyszyn took bronze in a weather-shortened men's skeleton competition while teammate Elisabeth Vathje cruised to a silver medal on Friday.

Bobsledders Chris Spring and Neville Wright teamed up for a silver in the two-man competition.

Canada's Chris Spring, Neville Wright capture silver at IBSF World Cup2:05

Bloemen sets record pace

It was triple gold for Canada's speed skating team in Salt Lake City this weekend.

Ted-Jan Bloemen broke a decade-long world record in the men's 5,000m to take gold with a time of six minutes and 1.86 seconds.

His new record pace toppled the previous mark of 6:03.32 set by Dutch legend Sven Kramer in 2007.

Ted-Jan Bloemen breaks world record in men's 5,000m8:45

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix was tops in the men's 500m final, while the team pursuit squad set a national record while taking the top prize in Utah.

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix scores another long track World Cup gold2:01