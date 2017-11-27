It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including the triumphant return of snowboarder Mark McMorris to World Cup competition and a major medal haul by Canadian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes in Whistler, B.C.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​​

McMorris puts the world on notice

He's baaaaaaack.

Canada's McMorris made a triumphant return to World Cup snowboard big air competition on Saturday, scoring gold following a trio of spectacular jumps in Beijing.

Mark McMorris takes gold in first World Cup event since life-threatening injury0:57

McMorris, who suffered a horrific injury in an off-trail crash near Whistler, B.C., in March of 2017, made a statement with his comeback performance.

He won with a combined 187.00 points off his best two attempts — a frontside triple cork 1440 mute and a backside triple cork 1440 indy.

With fewer than 75 days until the PyeongChang Games, it seems McMorris is ready to go for Olympic gold.

Sliding into home

It was home, sweet home for Canada's skeleton and bobsleigh athletes this weekend. The team picked up four medals on Friday, including Kaillie Huimphries and Melissa Lotholz making their third straight appearance on the podium this season.

The duo roared to a gold medal — their second in World Cup action in three events — with their closest competitors nearly a half second behind. The victory keeps Humphries's win streak intact at Whistler — she hasn't lost at the track since capturing Olympic gold in 2010.

Kaillie Humphries claims gold at bobsleigh World Cup in Whistler1:24

Spring, Kripps go 1-2

(Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

The Canadian men's two-man teams also benefited from the home-track advantage, winning gold and silver. Chris Spring and Neville Wright took the top spot on the podium while teammates Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz slid to silver.

Chris Spring wins 2-man bobsleigh World Cup event in Whistler1:21

Channell emotional after silver medal

Skeleton athlete Jane Channell knew the track better than most of her competitors, but she was doubting herself going into competition on Friday.

So when the 29-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., ended up on the podium with a silver medal at her home course, she couldn't hold back the tears.

(Kevin Light/CBC Sports)

"I didn't have much confidence, honestly, going into today, even though I know it's my home track," Channell said. "I knew I could do it and everything, but it's just a matter of actually being able to execute it.

It wasn't all good times and celebration at the Whistler Sliding Centre this weekend — several teams had spectacular (but, thankfully, non-injurious) crashes.

Sparks fly after bobsledders flip in Whistler1:18

Duhamel, Radford reach Grand Prix Final

Canadian pair Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford secured a spot in the Grand Prix Final next month with a bronze-medal result at Skate America on Saturday in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford end up with bronze at Skate America8:07

The veteran duo led after Friday's short program but slipped to third place, finishing with a total score of 215.68.

On the ladies' side, Gabrielle Daleman was in podium position coming off an impressive short skate but was frustrated with her free program and dropped to sixth.

Gabrielle Daleman falls off podium at Skate America7:51

Canada's ice dancers also had mixed results. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were fifth after the short program and managed to climb to a fourth-place finish on Sunday.

Guay forced to miss Lake Louise

Things were looking good for Canada's most decorated alpine skier of all time ahead of this weekend's races in Lake Louise, Alta. Erik Guay finished with the fifth-fastest time in downhill training, however he injured his back at the end of that run and was forced to withdraw from both the downhill and super-G events.

Erik Guay on what it would mean to become an Olympic champion10:52

Ahead of the weekend's events, Guay sat down with CBC Sports host Scott Russell to discuss his motivation to land on the podium at the final Olympic Games of his illustrious career.

He's on the board

Canadian Evan McEachran felt very relieved after scoring a silver medal at the freeski slopestyle World Cup season opener in Stubai, Austria, on Sunday.

"It's a huge weight off my shoulders, for sure," he said. "It's really stressful to get a podium and this is my first podium in four years, so it feels insane.

"I'm just excited to go ski for myself now and I think I will be able to put down a lot better runs in the coming events."

McEachran was one of the youngest members in the history of the program when he joined the national team in 2012.

Harvey so close in cross-country

Alex Harvey wrapped up his weekend at the cross-country skiing World Cup in Ruka, Finland, with a fourth-place finish in the 15-kilometre pursuit free race on Sunday.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native ended up just 1.6 seconds behind winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, and only 0.6 of a second behind the bronze position.

"I am in good shape but not my best shape yet, so I was cooked at the finish and just needed to cross the line," Harvey said.

However, he left the event happy with his result.

"The goal was to come in and fight for the top 10 and I was able to do that today," he said. "It's my best start to the season, so I'm happy."

Harvey will get another shot at a World Cup medal next weekend in Lillehammer, Norway.