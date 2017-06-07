Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.​

On this week's program, we feature coverage of the IAAF Diamond League track and field event in Rome.

The fourth event in the series will feature a trio of Canadians in the men's 200 metres, including Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney.

In total, nine Canadians will be in action Thursday, including Brittany Crew (shot put), Alyx Treasure (high jump), Johnathan Cabral (110m hurdles), Brendan McBride (800m), Gabriela Stafford (1500m) and Andrea Seccafien (5000m).