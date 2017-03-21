The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang are fast approaching and winter athletes from around the globe are competing in the all-important World Cup circuit.

A crucial performance indicator ahead of the 2018 Games in South Korea, the World Cup circuit includes all sports that will be part of the Olympic programme.

Canada captured one medal, courtesy of freestyle skier Mike Riddle, and remains in third spot, nine behind the United States after 577 events.

The Americans earned four medals, including a gold, to extend their lead to nine over the Canadians. They also hold a 55-53 edge in gold medals while Germany tops the overall standings with 219 medals.

Riddle was finally able to crack a smile following weeks of working his way back from a shoulder blade he has broken twice this season.

He won silver in the men's halfpipe on Saturday at the world freestyle skiing championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

After a mediocre first run in the final, the Edmonton native rebounded from sixth place to finish with 89.60 points behind winner Aaron Blunck (91.80) of the United States.

Riddle, 30, missed the X Games in Aspen after breaking his shoulder blade in January. He broke the bone again in February in Pyeongchang but still managed to place sixth at an Olympic test event.

Results at the world championships are used in qualifying for the Canadian Olympic team.

"There's definitely a lot of motivation to solidify a spot for next year," he said.