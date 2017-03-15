The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang are fast approaching and winter athletes from around the globe are competing in the all-important World Cup circuit.

A crucial performance indicator ahead of the 2018 Games in South Korea, the World Cup circuit includes all sports that will be part of the Olympic programme.

Canada captured three medals, including one gold and two silver, but remains in third spot, six behind the United States after 555 events.

After 555 events this World Cup season, Canada is sitting in 3rd place overall. https://t.co/C16uHBB5f1 pic.twitter.com/3JtUgvNrxR — @CBCOlympics

The Americans have 54 gold to 53 by the Canadians, who trail 151-145 in overall medals. Germany still has a commanding lead with 208 medals.

Canada's long track team ended the World Cup season on a high note, clinching the men's team sprint overall title with a silver-medal finish in Stavanger, Norway.

A day prior to the overall title, Canada earned a pair of individual silver medals with Ted-Jan Bloemen in the 5,000 metres, and Vincent De Haitre in the 1,000.