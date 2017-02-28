The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang are fast approaching and winter athletes from around the globe are competing in the all-important World Cup circuit.
A crucial performance indicator ahead of the 2018 Games in South Korea, the World Cup circuit includes all sports that will be part of the Olympic programme.
Canada climbed into a second-place tie with the United States after 505 events, capturing nine medals for the week, led by moguls star Mikael Kingsbury's double gold medal performance in Thaiwoo, China.
The Canadians and Americans each have 49 gold medals and 138 overall, 55 behind the first-place Germans in the World Cup standings.
Kingsbury continued his winning ways with moguls gold and dual moguls wins on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, to give the Quebec native seven consecutive victories and 42 for his career.
On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe earned silver (moguls) and bronze (dual moguls) medals, solidifying third overall for the World Cup season.
Marielle Thompson clinched the World Cup ski cross crown in Russia with her sixth victory of the season and holds an insurmountable 155-point lead for the overall Crystal Globe. The 24-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., will be presented the trophy at the World Cup Finals in Blue Mountain, Ont., this weekend.
Other Canadian podium finishes:
- Erik Guay skied to a bronze medal at a World Cup men's super-G race on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway.
Meaghan Benfeito earned a bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform on Friday at the season-opening World Cup diving event while teammate Jennifer Abel followed up with a bronze in the 3m dive on Saturday. On Sunday, Abel and new partner Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu won gold in the women's synchro three-metre springboard.
