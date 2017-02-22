The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang are fast approaching and winter athletes from around the globe are competing in the all-important World Cup circuit.

A crucial performance indicator ahead of the 2018 Games in South Korea, the World Cup circuit includes all sports that will be part of the Olympic programme.

Canada maintained its third-play position, earned five medals for the week, two behind the U.S. after 489 events.

Germany continues to dominate the World Cup standings, holding firm in first place.

After 489 events to date, Canada remains third in the World Cup standings.



Canada's top performance came from the incomparable Mikael Kingsbury. The moguls star continued his onslaught on the World Cup stage, winning two more gold meals in Tazawako, Japan.

His first came on Saturday in the singles event:

His second gold came on Sunday in dual moguls.

Philippe Marquis took silver in the men's singles, while Andi Naude grabbed bronze in the women's competition.

Canadian luger Sam Edney bronze medal was in important on two front. First, the luge competition took place in Pyeongchang, host of the Winter Games. Second, Edney became the first Canadian male in his sport to reach a World Cup podium in an event held outside Canada, according to the Canadian Luge Association.