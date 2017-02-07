The PyeongChang Olympics are fast approaching and winter athletes from around the globe are competing in the all-important World Cup circuit.

A crucial performance indicator ahead of the 2018 Games in South Korea, the World Cup circuit includes all sports that will be part of the Olympic programme.

Entering last week in a tie for second in the standings with the United States (101 total medals), Canada captured 15 this week, but slipped to third in the overall table as the U.S. took home 25 medals after 434 events.

Over the past week, Canada earned gold medals on the slopes as well as on the ice, including two from Mikael Kingsbury in a record-setting week. The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native claimed the top prize at the World Cup moguls event at Deer Lake, Utah on Thursday before notching gold in the dual moguls event on Saturday.

Saturday's victory marked the 58th podium finish of Kingsbury's career as he passed the legendary Edgar Grospiron who held the previous record of 57.

Short-track dominance

Canada's short track team also piled up the medals in Dresden, Germany, particularly Marianne St-Gelais who earned two gold medals in two days (women's 1,000 metres, 500). Charles Hamelin and Kim Boutin also struck gold in the men's and women's 1,500, respectively.

Rahneva's remarkable season

Canada also received a strong performance from Mirela Rahneva, who continued her stellar rookie campaign in women's skeleton. The Ottawa native took home silver in Igls, Austria, just .16 seconds behind Germany's Tina Hermann who captured gold.

The 28-year-old rookie now has four medals on the skeleton World Cup circuit.

Back on podium

Canada's Kaillie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz held on to the top spot in the overall standings with a silver medal in Igls, Austria. American Elana Meyers Poser took home gold and teammate Jamie Gruebel Poser, who is just 26 points back of Humphries for the overall lead, finished third.

Calgary's Brady Leman also struck silver, battling the conditions at a World Cup ski cross event in Feldberg, Germany. The event was stopped after heavy snowfall only allowed the skiers to complete their qualifying runs. The governing body later confirmed the results as official.