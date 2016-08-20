By Jonathan Rumley, CBC Sports

Canada's Korey Jarvis was unable to keep his Olympic dreams alive, losing in the second repechage round Saturday at the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The 29-year-old freestyle wrestler competing in the 125-kilogram (275.58-pound) weight class lost to 22-year-old Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the Canadian's third match of the day.

#GEO advances to #Bronze-medal match after defeating #CAN Korey Jarvis in #Wrestling. https://t.co/1iM87GUqiI https://t.co/VKrpX4PjTp — @CBCOlympics

Petriashvili, the top-ranked wrestler in the world at his weight, took the early lead against Jarvis and didn't look back. His strong takedown defence and assertive style proved too much for the Canadian, who appeared exhausted after having less than hour to recover between repechage matches.

The Georgian went on to win bronze by defeating Tervel Dlagnev of the U.S.

The winner of the other bronze in the 125-kg division was Belarus' Ibrahim Saidau, who defeated Armenia's Levan Berianidze in their medal bout.

Turkey's Taha Akgul won gold by beating Iran's Komeil Ghasemi in the final.

Jarvis, a native of Elliot Lake, Ont., beat this year's African champion, Diaaeldin Kamal Gouda Abdelmottaleb of Egypt, in a strong performance earlier at Carioca Arena 2. The final score was 7-0 for the Canadian, who was never in any trouble during the bout after taking an early lead.

Abdelmottaleb, a 23-year-old competitor from North Africa, handily defeated Radhouane Chebbi of Turkey 11-0 earlier in the day.

#CAN Korey Jarvis is off to a good start in his #Wrestling repechage match against #EGY. https://t.co/1iM87GUqiI https://t.co/wCJbYovsma — @CBCOlympics

#CAN Korey Jarvis defeats #EGY, advances to Repechage Round 2 in #Wrestling. #Rio2016 https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/jC5n8KQjm8 — @CBCOlympics

Also on Saturday, Jarvis lost 5-2 to Ghasemi in a qualification match after the Canadian struggled to recover from a slow start against the 28-year-old Olympian.

However, the full-time welder was granted another opportunity to seize Olympic glory, which he ultimately failed to capitalize on.

Jarvis attended the University of Guelph before capturing silver in 125-kilogram freestyle wrestling at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.