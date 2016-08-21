By Jonathan Rumley, CBC Sports

It was another tough day on the wrestling mat for Team Canada at Rio 2016.

Haislan Garcia, a Canadian freestyle wrestler competing in the 65-kilogram men's division, was unable to score a point against Mongolia's Mandakhnaran Ganzorig, falling 3-0 Sunday at Carioca Arena 2 in Rio de Janeiro.

The second-round repechage defeat marked the end of Garcia's Olympics. The three-time Olympian looked dejected and covered his face after the tough loss. A win over the Mongolian would've edged the Canadian closer to a match with a bronze medal on the line.

"Sometimes things don't go your way," Garcia told CBC Sports. "You've got to accept that."

#CAN Haislan Garcia won't compete for a #Bronze medal after falling to #MGL in #Wrestling. https://t.co/GBMmKoVc7C https://t.co/3TQsMIM3av — @CBCOlympics

The Canadian recovered from a shoulder injury sustained earlier in the day to get past Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier, 27, in the first repechage match of the day. Both wrestlers recorded three points but Garcia was declared the winner because he registered the last point before time expired.

Garcia started his day with a 7-1 loss to Russia's Soslan Ramonov on Sunday morning in a qualification bout.

The 33-year-old athlete aggravated a previous injury to his left shoulder as he tried to fend off a grappling exchange with the 25-year-old Russian. The Canadian appeared to be in serious pain after the incident but was able to compete in two more matches Sunday.

"My shoulder came out," Garcia explained, referencing an injury sustained after his most recent qualifier match.

"Sometimes it doesn't get 100 per cent so it just went out again."

Jarvis eliminated in repechage

On Saturday, 29-year-old Ontarian wrestler Korey Jarvis also lost in the second round of the repechage table. The 125-kilogram grappler was eliminated by 22-year-old Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the Canadian's third match of the day.

Garcia, who was born in Cuba and immigrated to Canada in 2004, has represented the Great White North in three separate Olympic Games. In his Olympic appearances, Garcia finished 16th in Beijing (2008) before improving to seventh in London (2012).

He now resides in Coquitlam, B.C., and recently won bronze in wrestling at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.