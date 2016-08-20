By CBC Sports

The men's 4x100 relay was highly anticipated, not because of #DeBolt, but because it's likely to be Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's last major international race.

So looking forward to watching @usainbolt in his last #Olympics race. Can he win a final 9th #Gold in the 4x100 #Rio2016 #Athletics — @tpignata9

But Canadians had one thing on their mind Friday: redemption and revenge for London 2012's disqualification that knocked them out of the bronze spot.

4 yrs ago #CAN DQed in 4x100 relay; Aaron Brown: "We always have it in the back of our mind: we want to avenge 2012" pic.twitter.com/qubo8QNPtE — @markhmasters

Team Canada had one of the best entrances of the relay teams, without a doubt.

#CAN 4x100m relay team: The X-Men



Watch live now: https://t.co/y6vqnPaSOr https://t.co/OPkDJO5BXX — @CBCOlympics

#gold for entry routine goes to Team #CAN men's 4x100 m relay! #stylepoints #zipper 🙌🙌🙌 — @mtaruc

These men's 4x100 relay entrance shots look remarkably like American Gladiators circa the early '90's. — @mackaytaggart

But even Andre De Grasse's speedy finish couldn't beat Bolt and the Jamaican squad.

Triple Triple! 🇯🇲



Jamaica's Men's 4x100m team WIN RIO OLYMPIC #GOLD & the party is on in Half Way Tree! #FlowToRio pic.twitter.com/knrNZruCa9 — @FLOWJamaica

. #UsainBolt - thrilling! #Rio2016 men's 4X100 @usainbolt thank you for the sheer joy of watching you fly. — @KimInsley

A new Canadian record was set, breaking the legendary 1996 Olympic 4x100 team's record, but it was only enough for a fourth place finish.

The highlight here is Canada ran a new national mens 4x100 record. 🇨🇦 #athletics — @perditafelicien

#CAN 4x100 relay new CDN record 37.64. Not enough for a medal — @JonGatehouse

And the story seemed to be the amazing out-of-nowhere silver medal finish for Japan.

Salute to Jamaica but a double salute & much respect to Japan's 4x100 meter relay team 😳 — @ochocinco

I'm a 4x100 meter hipster now, obsessed with the Japanese team — @tomgara

Bolt and fellow Jamaicans unstoppable in 4x100 m, but Japan getting silver is story of this race. — @cricketwallah

Wait....Japan beat us in the 4x100?!! — @damienwoody

This Japan 4x100 thing is going to have major hype in Tokyo 2020. — @Matt_Maisel

Or was it? Canadians seemed to think something was up.

LANE VIOLATION FOR JAPAN CANADA SHOULD GET BRONZE CMON — @DareToGoater

4 years ago Canada 4x100 relay team lost bronze cuz they stepped on the line. Tonight Japan finished 3rd and stepped on the line. CAN in 4th — @BradenMac

Japan & USA both stepped on the line... Canada with the silver medal? 🤔 — @domturtonmusic

I remember this suspense in London during the 4x100 last Olympics. Is it ever drama free? 🇨🇦🇨🇦❤️😳😬🙈 — @karinaleblanc

Then, all of a sudden:

Man what irony if a race walk medal is lost but a sprint medal is won under protest on the same day. #4x100 — @cbctom

BREAKING | #USA DQ'd, #CAN moved up to #Bronze in 4x100m relay https://t.co/y6vqnPaSOr https://t.co/BzfS3xmEeN — @CBCOlympics

So wait ... that means Canada won a bronze in 4x100?? — @Eric_Edholm

Life... In 2012 #TeamCanada got #bronze and had it taken away for a dq. 4 yrs later, they are awarded a bronze because of a dq. #4x100m — @ansonhenry

US disqualified. Canada gets (at least) a bronze in men's 4x100 relay. — @mattgallowaycbc

I went out for beer after 4x100 and by time I got back Canada had gone from 4th to bronze. There's a moral in there somewhere. #Rio2016 — @randyturner15

In fact, some thought that the disqualifications didn't go far enough.

Canada should be getting silver Japan stepped on the line twice #Olympics #Rio2016 — @cecenaun

Ok so US team passed baton outside the proper zone, BUT JAPAN STEPPED ON THE LINE. THEY SHOULD GET DISQUALIFIED TOO. — @someweirdguy69

"Japan was clean? Well what about the USA?" pic.twitter.com/zewoV58Ldc — @MorganPCampbell

But Jared Connaughton, one of 2012's disqualified 4x100 runners, was excited.

Our agony of 2012 might be glory in 2016! — @jncoolc

Meanwhile, Americans wondered if their 4x100 men's relay was cursed.

Like I said, I didn't see it at all for the U.S men's team in that 4x100 relay. And the DQ underscores that. #Rio2016 — @DerrickClifton

The curse of the American men’s 4x100 meter relay. Unbelievable. https://t.co/AOvv8pakZj — @danielpetty

US men's 4x100 relay team watching that replay like.. #cantgetright pic.twitter.com/YRnzzKIcWz — @ForeverJAYoung

Americans have a history of screwing up the relay. #4x100 — @Beezersun

Amazing. U.S. apparently disqualified in 4x100 relay. Third consecutive Olympics if it holds. — @erick_smith

Akeem Haynes said what we were all thinking:

But the wild ride wasn't over.

Then on Saturday morning, the final result was determined and Canada got to keep their bronze medals after the U.S. lost their appeal.

From the IAAF regarding USA protest of 4X100-meter DQ: ``All protests and appeals rejected. All results stand.'' US disqualification stands. — @SITimLayden

But win or lose, there was still an opportunity to have some fun with the whole situation.

Ryan Lochte thinks the 4x100 team was robbed. #easyjokes #comedy — @HarrisonMooney

Do you think Canada deserved to win bronze? Let us know at @CBCOlympics.