By CBC Sports

The men's 4x100 relay was highly anticipated, not because of #DeBolt, but because it's likely to be Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's last major international race.

But Canadians had one thing on their mind Friday: redemption and revenge for London 2012's disqualification that knocked them out of the bronze spot.

Team Canada had one of the best entrances of the relay teams, without a doubt.

But even Andre De Grasse's speedy finish couldn't beat Bolt and the Jamaican squad.

A new Canadian record was set, breaking the legendary 1996 Olympic 4x100 team's record, but it was only enough for a fourth place finish.

And the story seemed to be the amazing out-of-nowhere silver medal finish for Japan.

Or was it? Canadians seemed to think something was up.

Then, all of a sudden:

In fact, some thought that the disqualifications didn't go far enough.

But Jared Connaughton, one of 2012's disqualified 4x100 runners, was excited.

Meanwhile, Americans wondered if their 4x100 men's relay was cursed.

Akeem Haynes said what we were all thinking:

But the wild ride wasn't over.

Then on Saturday morning, the final result was determined and Canada got to keep their bronze medals after the U.S. lost their appeal.

But win or lose, there was still an opportunity to have some fun with the whole situation.

Do you think Canada deserved to win bronze? Let us know at @CBCOlympics.