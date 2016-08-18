The men's volleyball team saw their great Olympic run come to an end, while a few Canadians put themselves in prime position to reach the podium in the coming days.
Here's how Canada's athletes performed throughout Rio on Wednesday.
Athletics
Men's 200 — Andre De Grasse, Markham, Ont., ran a Canadian record 19.80 seconds in the semifinals to qualify for Thursday's final; Aaron Brown, Toronto, failed to advance (20.570).
- WATCH: Men's 200m semifinals race featuring Usain Bolt and Andre De Grasse
- WATCH: Scott Oake interviews De Grasse about his new Canadian record
- WATCH: Perdita Felicien breaks down De Grasse and Bolt's 200m race
Men's 3,000 steeplechase — Matt Hughes, Oshawa, Ont., placed 10th in the final with a time of eight minutes, 36.83 seconds.
Men's 5,000 — Mohammed Ahmed, St. Catharines, Ont., earned a spot in the medal race after placing sixth in the semifinals (13:21.00); Lucas Bruchet, Vancouver, was 37th (14:02.02), did not advance.
- WATCH: Mohammed Ahmed qualifies for men's 5,000m final
- WATCH: Hagos Gebrhiwet wins 1,500m heat, while Vancouver's Luc Bruchet fails to advance
Men's decathlon — Damian Warner, London, Ont., posted the fastest time in the 100 (10.30); had marks of 7.67 and 13.66 metres in the long jump and shot put, respectively; a best mark of 2.04 in the high jump; and ran 47.35 in the 400. Heading into Thursday's final five elements, he is ranked third overall with 4.489 points.
- WATCH: Damian Warner sets new Olympic best time in 100m decathlon
- WATCH: Canadan Damian Warner chasing decathlon gold
- WATCH: Damian Warner sits second in men's decathlon after high jump
- WATCH: Damian Warner finishes third in the men's 400m decathlon race
- WATCH: Damian Warner comes up short in decathlon shot put
- WATCH: Damian Warner 3rd in decathalon long jump, sits in 2nd-place in overall standings
Women's 100 hurdles — Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., was second in her semifinal heat (12.77) and was eighth in the final (12.89); Nikkita Holder, Pickering, Ont., fell and failed to advance (15.71).
Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., had the top time in qualifying (1:58.38) to advance to Thursday's semifinal round.
Canoe/kayak
Men's C1 (singles) 200 — Mark Oldershaw, Burlington, Ont., was 16th in qualifying (42.972), then was eliminated after placing 21st in the semifinal round (43.357).
- WATCH: Mark Oldershaw eliminated in the men's canoe single 200m semifinals
- WATCH: Mark Oldershaw weighing his options after his final Rio 2016 Olympic event
Men's K2 (doubles) 200 — Ryan Cochrane, Lac Beauport, Que., and Hugues Fournel, Dorval, Que., placed eighth in qualifying (32.749), then earned a berth in Thursday's medal race with the sixth-fastest time in the semifinals (33.494).
- WATCH: Paddlers Ryan Cochrane and Hugues Fournel never gave up on their Olympic dreams
- WATCH: Canadians to paddle for a medal in the men's kayak double 200m final
Women's K1 (500) — Emilie Fournel, Dorval, Que., placed seventh in her semifinal (1:59.63) and failed to advance to the final.
- WATCH: Emilie Fournel eliminated in the women's kayak single 500m semifinals
- WATCH: Emilie Fournel shows emotion following her Olympic ouster
Cycling (BMX)
Men — Tory Nyhaug of Coquitlam, B.C., placed 18th in the seeding round with a time of 35.422.
Diving
Women's 10-metre platform — Meaghan Benfeito (329.15) and Roseline Filion (323.55), both Laval, Que., were seventh and ninth in the preliminary round — both advance to Thursday's semifinal.
- WATCH: Roseline Filion advances to the 10m platform semifinals
- WATCH: Canada's Meghan Benfeito starts high in the 10m platform
- WATCH: A good day for Canadians in diving on day 12
Equestrian
Individual Jumping — Eric Lamaze, Schomberg, Ont., and his horse Fine Lady 5, have yet to register a fault and are ranked first after the third qualifying session; Tiffany Foster, North Vancouver, B.C. (Tripple X III), had a clean run, while Yann Candele, Caledon, Ont. (First Choice 15), had four faults — each have an event total of eight to be in a tie for 18th; Amy Millar, Perth, Ont. (Heros), incurred 12 penalties and is tied for 38th with 17 total.
- WATCH: Eric Lamaze puts Team Canada into a jump-off agaInst Germany
Team Jumping — Canada (Candele, Millar, Foster and Lamaze) had eight penalties on the second day of the event to finish tied with Germany for third place. In the jump-off, Germany claimed the bronze medal with three perfect runs, while Canada — with eight penalties — were relegated to fourth place.
- WATCH: Germany defeats Canada in a jump-off to win bronze
- WATCH: Team Canada reacts to losing jump-off for bronze medal: 'We were so close!"
Golf
Women — Brooke Henderson, Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a one-under-par 70 and is tied for 19th — five shots behind the leader; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, had a 72 to rank 37th.
- The Olympians: Brooke Henderson
- WATCH: Brooke Henderson tees-off in round 1
- WATCH: Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson discusses her first round performance
- WATCH: Fantastic approach shot by Brooke Henderson leads to eagle on fifth hole
Volleyball
Men — Canada was eliminated with a loss in the quarter-finals to Russia, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18).
Wrestling
Women's 48 kilogram freestyle — Jasmine Mian, Barrie, Ont., lost in the round-of-16 to Yanan Sun, China, 14-4, did not advance.
Women's 58 kilogram freestyle — Michelle Fazzari of Caledonia, Ont., lost her round-of-16 match to Elif Yesilirmak of Turkey, 3-1, did not advance.
Women's 68 kilogram freestyle — Dorothy Yeats, Montreal, won her opening match 11-1 over Nigerian Hannah Rueben; lost 7-2 in the quarter-finals to Sara Dosho of Japan; edged Buse Tosun of Turkey 3-2 in the repechage round; and lost the bronze-medal match to Anna Fransson, Sweden, 2-1.
By The Canadian Press
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.