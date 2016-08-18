The men's volleyball team saw their great Olympic run come to an end, while a few Canadians put themselves in prime position to reach the podium in the coming days.

Here's how Canada's athletes performed throughout Rio on Wednesday.

Athletics

Men's 200 — Andre De Grasse, Markham, Ont., ran a Canadian record 19.80 seconds in the semifinals to qualify for Thursday's final; Aaron Brown, Toronto, failed to advance (20.570).

Men's 3,000 steeplechase — Matt Hughes, Oshawa, Ont., placed 10th in the final with a time of eight minutes, 36.83 seconds.

Men's 5,000 — Mohammed Ahmed, St. Catharines, Ont., earned a spot in the medal race after placing sixth in the semifinals (13:21.00); Lucas Bruchet, Vancouver, was 37th (14:02.02), did not advance.

Men's decathlon — Damian Warner, London, Ont., posted the fastest time in the 100 (10.30); had marks of 7.67 and 13.66 metres in the long jump and shot put, respectively; a best mark of 2.04 in the high jump; and ran 47.35 in the 400. Heading into Thursday's final five elements, he is ranked third overall with 4.489 points.

Women's 100 hurdles — Phylicia George of Markham, Ont., was second in her semifinal heat (12.77) and was eighth in the final (12.89); Nikkita Holder, Pickering, Ont., fell and failed to advance (15.71).

Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., had the top time in qualifying (1:58.38) to advance to Thursday's semifinal round.

Canoe/kayak

Men's C1 (singles) 200 — Mark Oldershaw, Burlington, Ont., was 16th in qualifying (42.972), then was eliminated after placing 21st in the semifinal round (43.357).

Men's K2 (doubles) 200 — Ryan Cochrane, Lac Beauport, Que., and Hugues Fournel, Dorval, Que., placed eighth in qualifying (32.749), then earned a berth in Thursday's medal race with the sixth-fastest time in the semifinals (33.494).

Women's K1 (500) — Emilie Fournel, Dorval, Que., placed seventh in her semifinal (1:59.63) and failed to advance to the final.

Cycling (BMX)

Men — Tory Nyhaug of Coquitlam, B.C., placed 18th in the seeding round with a time of 35.422.

Diving

Women's 10-metre platform — Meaghan Benfeito (329.15) and Roseline Filion (323.55), both Laval, Que., were seventh and ninth in the preliminary round — both advance to Thursday's semifinal.

Equestrian

Individual Jumping — Eric Lamaze, Schomberg, Ont., and his horse Fine Lady 5, have yet to register a fault and are ranked first after the third qualifying session; Tiffany Foster, North Vancouver, B.C. (Tripple X III), had a clean run, while Yann Candele, Caledon, Ont. (First Choice 15), had four faults — each have an event total of eight to be in a tie for 18th; Amy Millar, Perth, Ont. (Heros), incurred 12 penalties and is tied for 38th with 17 total.

Team Jumping — Canada (Candele, Millar, Foster and Lamaze) had eight penalties on the second day of the event to finish tied with Germany for third place. In the jump-off, Germany claimed the bronze medal with three perfect runs, while Canada — with eight penalties — were relegated to fourth place.

Golf

Women — Brooke Henderson, Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a one-under-par 70 and is tied for 19th — five shots behind the leader; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, had a 72 to rank 37th.

Volleyball

Men — Canada was eliminated with a loss in the quarter-finals to Russia, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18).

Wrestling

Women's 48 kilogram freestyle — Jasmine Mian, Barrie, Ont., lost in the round-of-16 to Yanan Sun, China, 14-4, did not advance.

Women's 58 kilogram freestyle — Michelle Fazzari of Caledonia, Ont., lost her round-of-16 match to Elif Yesilirmak of Turkey, 3-1, did not advance.

Women's 68 kilogram freestyle — Dorothy Yeats, Montreal, won her opening match 11-1 over Nigerian Hannah Rueben; lost 7-2 in the quarter-finals to Sara Dosho of Japan; edged Buse Tosun of Turkey 3-2 in the repechage round; and lost the bronze-medal match to Anna Fransson, Sweden, 2-1.

By The Canadian Press