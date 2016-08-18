What a day.

Canada won four medals, pushing its total to 18 and matching the final tally from London four years ago.

Here's how Canadians performed throughout Brazil on Thursday.

Gold in wrestling

Women's 75-kilogram freestyle — Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., won 5-0 in her round-of-16 match over Maria Selmaier, Germany; downed Fengliu Zhang, China, 5-2 in the quarter-finals; earned a 3-0 semifinal win against Vasilisa Marzaliuk, Belarus; and won the gold medal with a 6-0 decision over Guzel Manyurova of Kazakhstan.

De Grasse gets silver

Men's 200-metre final — Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., won the silver medal in 20.02 seconds.

Warner impresses in decathlon

Men's decathlon — Damian Warner, London, Ont., won his heat in the 110 hurdles in 13.58 seconds; threw 44.93 metres in the discus; posted marks of 4.70 and 63.19 in the pole vault and javelin, respectively; and ran the 1,500 in 4:24.90 to win the bronze medal with a season-best 8,666 points.

More medals in diving

Women's 10-metre platform — Meaghan Benfeito, Laval, Que., won the bronze medal with a total score of 389.20 points; Roseline Filion, also Laval, placed sixth overall (367.95).

Athletics

Men's 1,500 — Nathan Brannen, Cambridge, Ont., finished 11th overall in the semifinal round (3:40.20) and earned a berth in Saturday's final; Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Quebec City, was 17th (3:40.790) — 0.54 seconds short of advancing.

Men's 4x100 relay — Canada (Akeem Haynes, Calgary; Aaron Brown, Toronto; Brendon Rodney, Brampton, Ont.; and Mobolade Ajomale, Richmond Hill, Ont.) posted the fourth-fastest time in qualifying (37.89) to earn a berth in Friday night's final.

Men's shot put — Tim Nedow, Brockville, Ont., did not advance with a best toss of 20.00 metres in the qualifying round.

Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., finished second in her semifinal (1:59.05) to earn an automatic berth in Saturday's medal race.

Women's 4x100 relay — Canada (Farah Jacques, Gatineau, Que.; Crystal Emmanuel, Toronto; Phylicia George, Markham, Ont.; and Khamica Bingham, Brampton, Ont.) placed seventh overall in qualifying in a season-best 42.70, and will race in Friday night's final.

Women's high jump — Alyxandria Treasure, Prince George, B.C., earned a berth in Saturday's final with a mark of 1.94 in qualifying.

Canoe/kayak (sprint)

Men's K2 200 — Ryan Cochrane, Lac Beauport, Que., and Hugues Fournel, Dorval, Que., finished eighth in the final (33.767).

Cycling (BMX)

Men — Tory Nyhaug of Coquitlam, B.C., won his quarter-final group (first, 35.958 seconds; first, 35.035; and second, 38.754) and advanced to Friday's semifinal round.

Golf

Women — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a seven-under-par 64 and is tied for third following the second round — two shots behind the leader; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, had a 69 to rank 32nd.

Modern pentathlon

Women's fencing — Melanie McCann, Mount Carmel, Ont., was third in the ranking round with 238 points; Donna Vakalis, Toronto, was fourth (232).

Triathlon

Men — Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man., finished 15th overall in one hour, 47 minutes and 50 seconds; Andrew Yorke, Caledon East, Ont., was 42nd (1:52:46).

Wrestling

Women's 53 kg freestyle — Jillian Gallays, Saskatoon, lost 11-0 in her qualification match to Myong Suk Jon of North Korea.

Women's 63 kg freestyle — Danielle Lappage, Olds, Alta., suffered an injury during her opening-round bout against Yulia Tkach Ostapchuk, Ukraine, did not advance.

