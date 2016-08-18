What a day.
Canada won four medals, pushing its total to 18 and matching the final tally from London four years ago.
Here's how Canadians performed throughout Brazil on Thursday.
Gold in wrestling
Women's 75-kilogram freestyle — Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., won 5-0 in her round-of-16 match over Maria Selmaier, Germany; downed Fengliu Zhang, China, 5-2 in the quarter-finals; earned a 3-0 semifinal win against Vasilisa Marzaliuk, Belarus; and won the gold medal with a 6-0 decision over Guzel Manyurova of Kazakhstan.
- WATCH: Erica Wiebe wins gold medal in women's 75kg freestyle final
- WATCH: Erica Wiebe celebrates winning gold medal
- WATCH: Erica Wiebe receives her gold medal
- WATCH: Erica Wiebe: 'I've never had this much fun wrestling'
- WATCH: Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe describes her mischievous side
- WATCH: Erica Wiebe on making her dream a reality
De Grasse gets silver
Men's 200-metre final — Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., won the silver medal in 20.02 seconds.
- WATCH: Bolt wins men's 200m, De Grasse brings home silver
- WATCH: Donovan Bailey's live reaction to Andre De Grasse winning silver
- WATCH: Andre De Grasse reflects on winning silver in the men's 200m
Warner impresses in decathlon
Men's decathlon — Damian Warner, London, Ont., won his heat in the 110 hurdles in 13.58 seconds; threw 44.93 metres in the discus; posted marks of 4.70 and 63.19 in the pole vault and javelin, respectively; and ran the 1,500 in 4:24.90 to win the bronze medal with a season-best 8,666 points.
- WATCH: Warner staves off the competition to win bronze in men's decathlon, Eaton wins gold
- WATCH: USA's Eaton and Canada's Warner enjoy the moment after men's decathlon 1500m
- WATCH: Damian Warner's final javelin throw in the men's decathlon
- WATCH: Damian Warner recalls his path to Olympic bronze
More medals in diving
Women's 10-metre platform — Meaghan Benfeito, Laval, Que., won the bronze medal with a total score of 389.20 points; Roseline Filion, also Laval, placed sixth overall (367.95).
- WATCH: Meaghan Benefeito's bronze medal dive for Canada in the 10m platform
- WATCH: Benfeito dives to bronze on day 13
- WATCH: Bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito has her family, coaches and country to thank
- WATCH: Must watch: Roseline Filion's emotional final dive
Athletics
Men's 1,500 — Nathan Brannen, Cambridge, Ont., finished 11th overall in the semifinal round (3:40.20) and earned a berth in Saturday's final; Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Quebec City, was 17th (3:40.790) — 0.54 seconds short of advancing.
- WATCH: Charles Philibert-Thiboutot discusses missing the 1500m final
- WATCH: Kenya's Kiprop sails to victory in men's 1500m semifinal, Canadian advances to final
Men's 4x100 relay — Canada (Akeem Haynes, Calgary; Aaron Brown, Toronto; Brendon Rodney, Brampton, Ont.; and Mobolade Ajomale, Richmond Hill, Ont.) posted the fourth-fastest time in qualifying (37.89) to earn a berth in Friday night's final.
Men's shot put — Tim Nedow, Brockville, Ont., did not advance with a best toss of 20.00 metres in the qualifying round.
Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., finished second in her semifinal (1:59.05) to earn an automatic berth in Saturday's medal race.
- WATCH: Melissa Bishop qualifies for women's 800m final
- WATCH: Melissa Bishop talks about a tough race in the 800m
Women's 4x100 relay — Canada (Farah Jacques, Gatineau, Que.; Crystal Emmanuel, Toronto; Phylicia George, Markham, Ont.; and Khamica Bingham, Brampton, Ont.) placed seventh overall in qualifying in a season-best 42.70, and will race in Friday night's final.
Women's high jump — Alyxandria Treasure, Prince George, B.C., earned a berth in Saturday's final with a mark of 1.94 in qualifying.
Canoe/kayak (sprint)
Men's K2 200 — Ryan Cochrane, Lac Beauport, Que., and Hugues Fournel, Dorval, Que., finished eighth in the final (33.767).
- WATCH: Spain captures gold in men's kayak double 200m, as Canada finishes 8th
- WATCH: Ryan Cochrane and Hugues Fournel: 'We gave it everything we had'
Cycling (BMX)
Men — Tory Nyhaug of Coquitlam, B.C., won his quarter-final group (first, 35.958 seconds; first, 35.035; and second, 38.754) and advanced to Friday's semifinal round.
Golf
Women — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a seven-under-par 64 and is tied for third following the second round — two shots behind the leader; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, had a 69 to rank 32nd.
- WATCH: After two rounds, South Korea's Inbee Park leads by one stroke
- WATCH: Brooke Henderson birdies final 4 holes, finishes the day 2 shots back of the lead
Modern pentathlon
Women's fencing — Melanie McCann, Mount Carmel, Ont., was third in the ranking round with 238 points; Donna Vakalis, Toronto, was fourth (232).
Triathlon
Men — Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man., finished 15th overall in one hour, 47 minutes and 50 seconds; Andrew Yorke, Caledon East, Ont., was 42nd (1:52:46).
- WATCH: Tyler Mislawchuk finishes 15th in triathlon
- WATCH: After crashing his bike, Andrew Yorke finishes 42nd in triathlon
Wrestling
Women's 53 kg freestyle — Jillian Gallays, Saskatoon, lost 11-0 in her qualification match to Myong Suk Jon of North Korea.
Women's 63 kg freestyle — Danielle Lappage, Olds, Alta., suffered an injury during her opening-round bout against Yulia Tkach Ostapchuk, Ukraine, did not advance.
By The Canadian Press
