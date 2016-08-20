It's not over until the disqualifications — and then the appeals — have been made.

Canada won three bronze medals on Friday, but it could have been as few as two or as many as four depending on how certain post-race reviews panned out.

Here's how Canadian athletes performed throughout Brazil on Friday.

Race walk flip-flop

Men's 50-kilometre race walk — Evan Dunfee of Richmond, B.C., finished fourth in three hours, 41 minutes and 38 seconds, and was awarded the bronze medal when the third-place competitor from Japan was disqualified. Hirooki Arai won an appeal and Dunfee was relegated to fourth — 0.14 seconds from a spot on the podium; Mathieu Bilodeau, Calgary, did not finish.

Lamaze comes through

Individual jumping — Eric Lamaze, Schomberg, Ont., aboard Fine Lady 5, was flawless in the opening and second rounds, but incurred four faults in the jump-off and later won the bronze medal on the basis of a better time; Tiffany Foster, North Vancouver, B.C. (Tripple X III), had four faults in the first round and finished tied for 16th; Yann Candele, Caledon, Ont. (First Choice 15), incurred 12 to place in a tie for 32nd — neither advanced to the second round.

Back-to-back bronze in soccer

Women — Christine Sinclair of Burnaby, B.C., scored what proved to be the deciding goal in the 52nd minute as Canada captured their second bronze medal in as many Games with a 2-1 win over host Brazil.

Karma in the relay?

Men's 4x100 relay — Canada (Akeem Haynes, Calgary; Aaron Brown, Toronto; Brendon Rodney, Brampton, Ont.; and Andre De Grasse, Markham, Ont., replacing Mobolade Ajomale, Richmond Hill, Ont., who ran in the qualifier) were fourth in the race in 37.64 — a new Canadian record — and advanced into the bronze medal position after the third-place U.S.team was disqualified. Canada thought it had bronze in this event in 2012 but was disqualified after accidentally stepping on the line.

Athletics

Women's 4x100 relay — Canada (Farah Jacques, Gatineau, Que.; Crystal Emmanuel, Toronto; Phylicia George, Markham, Ont.; and Khamica Bingham, Brampton, Ont.) finished seventh in the final (43.15).

Women's 4x400 relay — Canada (Carline Muir, Edmonton; Alicia Brown, Ottawa; Noelle Montcalm, Belle River, Ont.; and Sage Watson, Medicine Hat, Alta.) had the fifth-fastest time in the qualifying round — a season-best 3:24.94 — to earn a berth in Saturday's final.

Women's pole vault — Kelsie Ahbe, Toronto, posted a best mark of 4.50 metres to finish 12th in the final.

Canoe/kayak (sprint)

Men's K1 200 — Mark de Jonge, Halifax, placed seventh in qualifying (34.898), then was eighth in the semifinal round (34.755). He will race for a medal on Saturday morning.

Women's K4 500 — Canada (Emilie Fournel, Lachine, Que.; Kathleen "KC" Fraser, Oakville, Ont.; Andreanne Langlois, Quebec City; and Genevieve Orton, Lake Echo, N.S.) were eighth overall in qualification (1:34.269) and tied for fourth in the semifinals (1:36.254) to earn a berth in Saturday's final.

Cycling (BMX)

Men — Tory Nyhaug of Coquitlam, B.C., was fourth in his semifinal group (sixth, 36.714; third, 36.025; third, 35.640), and finished fifth in the medal race (35.674).

Diving

Men's 10-metre platform — Vincent Riendeau, Pointe-Claire, Que., placed 14th in the preliminary round with 419.50 points and advanced to Saturday's semifinal round; Maxim Bouchard, Saint-Constant, Que., was 19th (398.15) and qualified as a reserve for the semifinals.

Golf

Women — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a four-over-par 75 and is tied for eighth (209) — seven shots behind the leader — heading into the fourth and final round; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, also had a 75 and is tied for 34th (216).

Modern pentathlon

Women's event

Swimming — Melanie McCann, Mount Carmel, Ont., posted a time of 2:20.81 for 278 points; Donna Vakalis, Toronto, earned 274 (2:22.12).

Fencing (ranking plus bonus round) — McCann compiled 240 points; Vakalis had 233.

Riding — McCann tied for first to earn 300 points in the show jumping element; Vakalis was eliminated and received no points.

Combined running and shooting — Vakalis placed 31st in 13:36.19; McCann was 32nd (13:42.43).

Overall — McCann ended the competition in 16th place with 1,296 points; Vakalis finished 33rd (991).

Taekwondo

Women's -67 kilogram class — Melissa Pagnotta, Toronto, lost in the round-of-16 to Hyeri Oh of South Korea, 9-3.

By The Canadian Press