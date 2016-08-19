By Daniel Goffenberg, CBC Sports

Brazil will have a chance to close out its Games in style.

The Brazilian men's volleyball team beat Russia in straight sets (25-21, 25-20, 21-17) on Friday, setting up a gold-medal showdown with Italy on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

It hasn't been easy for Brazil, which had to win its final preliminary match just to sneak into the last quarter-final spot, but the team does seem to be peaking at the right time.

A 3-1 win to eliminate rival Argentina followed by a convincing victory over the Russians in Friday's semifinal should give the host nation some confidence heading into its third straight Olympic final.

Brazil lost in the gold-medal match to Russia four years ago and lost to the U.S at the Beijing Games.

The hosts came into the Olympics as the No. 1 team in the world and will now have a chance to set off quite the celebration should they beat Italy.

The Italians beat Brazil 3-1 in the preliminary round earlier in the tournament.

The home crowd already saw its hopes for the women's team flame out in the quarter-finals when the two-time defending Olympic champions were eliminated by China.

Italy outlasts U.S.

Italy beat the United States in a five-set thriller (30-28, 26-28, 9-25, 25-22, 15-9) in Friday's earlier semifinal.

The match lasted two hours and 16 minutes, with Italy's Ivan Zaytsev scoring a team-high 21 points.

"This team fought the entire time," American David Lee said. "Losing that first set made us fight even harder. We couldn't sustain that same level we had in the second and third to put the team out in the fourth set.

"We had an advantage in the fourth, we had a small lull in energy and that's when they came back, and they have such good servers that team can come back at any time and be back in a game. You can never count them out."

The U.S. will play third-ranked Russia for bronze on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

With files from The Associated Press