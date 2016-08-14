For the first time in Olympic history, CBC is offering viewers a chance to watch select events in Virtual Reality, through the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app and the CBC Virtual Reality Website.
Here are the dates for those VR special streams:
- Aug. 5, Opening Ceremony, 19:00 to 22:30 ET
- Aug. 6, Beach Volleyball, 9:00 to 12:50 ET; 14:30 to 15:20 ET, 20:00 to 00:50 ET
- Aug. 7, Beach Volleyball, 9:00 to 12:50 ET; 14:30 ET to 15:20 ET; 20:00 to 12:50 ET
- Aug. 8, Boxing, 11:00 to 12:15 ET, 16:00 to 18:15 ET
- Aug. 9, Boxing, 10:00 to 12:15 ET; 16:00 ET to 18:15 ET
- Aug. 10, Artistic Gymnastics, 15:00 to 17:45 ET
- Aug. 11, Artistic Gymnastics, 15:00 to 17:10 ET
- Aug. 12, Fencing, 9:00 to 14:30 ET; 16:00 to 18:50 ET
- Aug. 13, Track and Field, 8:30 to 11:50 ET; 19:00 to 22:15 ET
- Aug. 14, Track and Field, 19:20 to 21:30 ET
- Aug. 15, Track and Field, 8:30 to 11:10 ET; 19:15 to 21:50 ET
- Aug. 16, Track and Field, 8:30 ET to 11:40 ET; 19:15 to 2150 ET
- Aug. 17, Beach Volleyball 21:00 to 00:05 ET
- Aug. 18, Beach Volleyball, 21:00 to 00:05 ET
- Aug. 19, Basketball (Men's semifinals), 14:30 to 16:30 ET; 18:00 to 20:00 ET
- Aug. 20, Diving, 10:00 to 11:50 ET; 14:30 to 17:00 ET
- Aug. 21, Basketball (Men's final), 10:30 to 12:30 ET; 14:45 to 17:05 ET
- Aug. 21, Closing Ceremony, 19:00 to 22:30 ET