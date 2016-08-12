By Callum Ng, CBC Sports

Brianne Theisen-Eaton is capable of winning a medal at the highest level of her sport and wants nothing less than gold at the Olympics this summer.

Theisen-Eaton was 11th in London at her first Olympics.

The nimble 27-year-old has two world championship silver medals in track and field's exhausting seven-event challenge. She is also a two-time winner of the prestigious Götzis Hypo Meeting event. Her husband is world record holder and defending Olympic champion Ashton Eaton of the United States.

Famous moment

Back-to-back world championship silver medals in the heptathlon (2013 and 2015).

Theisen-Eaton is also the 2016 world indoor champion in the pentathlon

She said it...

"In Rio, I want the gold medal."

"I'm a medal contender on the world stage and as soon as I proved that to myself, all of my worries with him (husband Ashton) and...kind of being in the 'shadow' thing just disappeared, you know. It was almost like I was seen as, I'm not Ashton's wife, I'm my own person."

What they're saying about her...

"These two athletes [Brianne and Ashton] are the epitome of our sport. They do everything. They're highly sponsored world stars, extremely prominent. Their exposure in track and field goes beyond anybody." — Doug Clement, co-chair Harry Jerome International Track Classic, told the Vancouver Sun

Theisen-Eaton and her husband Ashton Eaton behind-the-scenes at Beijing worlds in 2015

Strengths

Theisen-Eaton is proud of being a jumper. She has excellent pop and spring, which also helps her run fast times in the heptathlon's three track events: 100-metre hurdles, 200 metres, and the 800 metres.

Weaknesses

If there's any room for Theisen-Eaton to make-up ground it's gaining strength in the throws. She is usually mid-pack in the shot put or javelin.

Fun facts

She has won the famous Hypo Meeting in Götzis, Austria three times, and her 2013 and 2016 wins came alongside fellow Canadian Damian Warner. Her last name is pronounced Ty-son.

One step closer to Rio. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/cSNdnQFKNW — @btheiseneaton

Born

Humboldt, Sask. (one-hour east of Saskatoon)

Lives

She and her husband live and train in Eugene, Oregon, guided by legendary multi-event coach Harry Marra.