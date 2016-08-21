Canada's athletes added another medal to the haul from the Rio Olympics on Saturday.

Catharine Pendrel's mountain biking bronze pushed the total to 22, tied with the effort at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics for second-most at a Summer Games.

Here's how Canada did on the penultimate day of the Olympics.

Pendrel pedals to bronze

Women's cross-country cycling — Catharine Pendrel of Kamloops, B.C., won the bronze medal in one hour, 31 minutes and 40 seconds, edging out her teammate Emily Batty, Brooklin, Ont., by two seconds (1:31:43).

Canoe/kayak sprint

Men's K1 200 — Mark de Jonge, Halifax, placed seventh in the final with a time of 36.080 seconds.

Women's K4 500 — Canada (Emilie Fournel, Lachine, Que.; Kathleen "KC" Fraser, Oakville, Ont.; Andreanne Langlois, Quebec City; and Genevieve Orton, Lake Echo, N.S.) were eighth in the final (1.37.733).

Diving

Men's 10-metre platform — Vincent Riendeau of Pointe-Claire, Que., did not qualify for the medal round after placing 14th overall with 436.30 through the semifinals.

Golf

Women's tournament — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a four-under-par 67 to finish in a tie for seventh overall (276) — eight shots behind the winner; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, carded a 69 and placed 30th in the event (285).

Track and field

Men's 1,500 — Nathan Brannen, Cambridge, Ont., was 10th in the final with a time of three minutes, 51.45 seconds.

Men's 5,000 — Mohammed Ahmed, St. Catharines, Ont., placed fifth (13:05.94). However, he was later moved up to fourth after Ethiopia's Muktar Edris was disqualified.

Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., set a Canadian record in finishing fourth (1:57.02) — edged out of the bronze medal by 0.13 seconds.

Women's 4x400 relay — Canada (Carline Muir, Edmonton; Alicia Brown, Ottawa; Noelle Montcalm, Belle River, Ont.; and Sage Watson, Medicine Hat, Alta.) finished fourth in the final (3:26.43) — 0.55 behind the bronze-medallists from Britain.

Women's high jump — Alyxandria Treasure, Prince George, B.C., had a best mark of 1.88 metres to place 17th overall.

Triathlon

Women — Amelie Kretz, Blainville, Que., completed the course in 2:02:48 to place 34th; Kirsten Sweetland, Victoria (2:04:16) and Sarah-Anne Brault, Quebec City (2:04:28) placed 41st and 42nd, respectively.

Wrestling

Men's 125-kilogram freestyle — Korey Jarvis, Elliot Lake, Ont., lost his qualification match 5-2 on points to Komeil Ghasemi of Iran; defeated Diaaeldin Abdelmottaleb, Egypt, 7-0 in the first round of the repechage; then was eliminated with a 9-2 loss to Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the second repechage.

