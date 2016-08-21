Canada's athletes added another medal to the haul from the Rio Olympics on Saturday.
Catharine Pendrel's mountain biking bronze pushed the total to 22, tied with the effort at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics for second-most at a Summer Games.
Here's how Canada did on the penultimate day of the Olympics.
Pendrel pedals to bronze
Women's cross-country cycling — Catharine Pendrel of Kamloops, B.C., won the bronze medal in one hour, 31 minutes and 40 seconds, edging out her teammate Emily Batty, Brooklin, Ont., by two seconds (1:31:43).
- VIDEO: Pendrel talks about epic comeback to win bronze in women's mountain bike
- VIDEO: Emily Batty talks about her emotional 4th place finish
- VIDEO: Mountain bikers Catharine Pendrel and Emily Batty recap their 3rd and 4th place finishes
Canoe/kayak sprint
Men's K1 200 — Mark de Jonge, Halifax, placed seventh in the final with a time of 36.080 seconds.
Women's K4 500 — Canada (Emilie Fournel, Lachine, Que.; Kathleen "KC" Fraser, Oakville, Ont.; Andreanne Langlois, Quebec City; and Genevieve Orton, Lake Echo, N.S.) were eighth in the final (1.37.733).
Diving
Men's 10-metre platform — Vincent Riendeau of Pointe-Claire, Que., did not qualify for the medal round after placing 14th overall with 436.30 through the semifinals.
Golf
Women's tournament — Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a four-under-par 67 to finish in a tie for seventh overall (276) — eight shots behind the winner; Alena Sharp, Hamilton, carded a 69 and placed 30th in the event (285).
- VIDEO: Brooke Henderson on her first Olympics: 'I learned a lot about myself, on and off the course'
Track and field
Men's 1,500 — Nathan Brannen, Cambridge, Ont., was 10th in the final with a time of three minutes, 51.45 seconds.
Men's 5,000 — Mohammed Ahmed, St. Catharines, Ont., placed fifth (13:05.94). However, he was later moved up to fourth after Ethiopia's Muktar Edris was disqualified.
Women's 800 — Melissa Bishop, Eganville, Ont., set a Canadian record in finishing fourth (1:57.02) — edged out of the bronze medal by 0.13 seconds.
- VIDEO: Melissa Bishop on just missing the podium: 'To be that close, it's tough'
- VIDEO: Melissa Bishop finishes 4th as Caster Semenya takes gold in the women's 800m final
Women's 4x400 relay — Canada (Carline Muir, Edmonton; Alicia Brown, Ottawa; Noelle Montcalm, Belle River, Ont.; and Sage Watson, Medicine Hat, Alta.) finished fourth in the final (3:26.43) — 0.55 behind the bronze-medallists from Britain.
Women's high jump — Alyxandria Treasure, Prince George, B.C., had a best mark of 1.88 metres to place 17th overall.
Triathlon
Women — Amelie Kretz, Blainville, Que., completed the course in 2:02:48 to place 34th; Kirsten Sweetland, Victoria (2:04:16) and Sarah-Anne Brault, Quebec City (2:04:28) placed 41st and 42nd, respectively.
Wrestling
Men's 125-kilogram freestyle — Korey Jarvis, Elliot Lake, Ont., lost his qualification match 5-2 on points to Komeil Ghasemi of Iran; defeated Diaaeldin Abdelmottaleb, Egypt, 7-0 in the first round of the repechage; then was eliminated with a 9-2 loss to Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the second repechage.
By The Canadian Press
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.