By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports
Andre De Grasse made quite a statement in his 200-metre dash heat on Wednesday night.
The Canadian sprinter ran so fast that Usain actually had to "Bolt" more than usual to ensure a first-place finish.
The final push from De Grasse created an amazing moment where the two runners shared a laugh as the Canadian tried to sneak by Bolt.
- WATCH: Men's 200m semifinal race feat. Bolt, De Grasse
- SCHEDULE & RESULTS: Track & field at Rio 2016
The exchange was documented in great photos, but that moment was made even better by captions shared by sports fans on social media.
We chose our top five and Twitter users voted for their favourites! Here is the official outcome of the caption contest:
1)
CAPTION 4 | @norm added a little love to the moment with his caption! #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/KsAMqK1RZR—
@CBCOlympics
(Photo by Franck Fife/Getty Images)
2)
CAPTION 2 | @helenkpeterson used a clever Star Wars reference to add to the #DeBolt moment! pic.twitter.com/HKDrl1Q3Jo—
@CBCOlympics
(Photo by Kevin Light/CBC Sports)
3)
CAPTION 1 | @amamack used rhymes to match this shot perfectly. #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/i3rVdbIkjP—
@CBCOlympics
(Photo by Kevin Light/CBC Sports)
4)
CAPTION 3 | @scottmgower used a perfect "Step Brothers" reference in his take on the bromance! #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/xGItYnhP6R—
@CBCOlympics
(Photo by Kevin Light/CBC Sports)
5)
CAPTION 5: @TheKrisTeen used a nice "Lion King" reference in her caption! #DeBolt pic.twitter.com/azu1pnFiNv—
@CBCOlympics
(Photo by Salih Zeki /Getty Images)
What do you think about our top 5? Do you have even better captions? Tweet us @CBCOlympics!
