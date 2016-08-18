By Caroline Szwed, CBC Sports

Reigning Olympic and world champion decathlete Ashton Eaton went from Olympian to superhero real quick after putting on a "cooling mask" during the first day decathlon competition.

Magneto? Mega Man? Is that you? https://t.co/muzKRYz0fj — @CBCOlympics

The theory behind the mask: an ice pack for your head that is designed to reduce one's core body temperature.

Although the weather may be hot in Rio de Janiero, the rest of the world is thinking Ashton Eaton is channeling his inner superhero during competition. Here are some of the best comparisions we've found on social media:

1. Nacho Libre

2. American Gladiator

Ashton Eaton cools off with a gladiator-style ice helmet https://t.co/fC4SaJt5m7 pic.twitter.com/LbBk4yyCvj — @AstridArnborg

3. Professor Chaos

4. Magneto

I feel like Ashton Eaton suddenly has a ridiculously unfair advantage in the shot put pic.twitter.com/NzdBfdNFVh — @NickMurray91

5. Ashton Eaton

Plot spin: Maybe it's the superheroes who are channeling their inner Eaton?

New trending GIF tagged swag, laughing, serious, team usa, decathlon, ashton eaton, decathlete ( … pic.twitter.com/wJ5cfGEEOa — @DailyPhotosBot

