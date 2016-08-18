By Caroline Szwed, CBC Sports 

Reigning Olympic and world champion decathlete Ashton Eaton went from Olympian to superhero real quick after putting on a "cooling mask" during the first day decathlon competition.

The theory behind the mask: an ice pack for your head that is designed to reduce one's core body temperature.

Although the weather may be hot in Rio de Janiero, the rest of the world is thinking Ashton Eaton is channeling his inner superhero during competition. Here are some of the best comparisions we've found on social media:

1. Nacho Libre

2. American Gladiator 

3. Professor Chaos 

4. Magneto 

5. Ashton Eaton

Plot spin: Maybe it's the superheroes who are channeling their inner Eaton?

