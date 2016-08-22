Twelve months a year the people at CBC Sports work to bring you the stories of Canada's Olympic athletes.

In the process we see their unguarded smiles, their tears, and hear their shouts of celebration and their moans of defeat. Our job is to bring you these moments, especially during the world's most amazing sporting event, the Olympic Games.

It's a privilege to have been with you these last 21 days as you have pumped your fist, buried your head in your pillow or leapt into the air while watching the world's greatest athletes. Former Olympians work here at CBC Sports and they give us guidance and advice, but we are a diverse and dedicated group of people.

We perform multiple tasks that contribute to our coverage of this massive enterprise. We are a team of hundreds, people who worked in Rio, Toronto and every part of Canada. And like our athletes, we are better when we work on something that is bigger than ourselves.

Some of us are students who are freshly out of college, others are veteran editors and producers who have been stitching together sounds and pictures in a way that stirs your soul.

There are people who take notes of every moment of every event so that you get to see the greatest images, there are people who sit in front of their laptops and phones to tell stories that you share with your friends and neighbours.

Some of us are working on our first Olympic broadcast; there are others who are veterans of 10 or even 12 Olympics.

You know the faces and voices of our spectacular hosts and commentators, but there are also people who do their make-up and provide them with research. It's a talented and dedicated group who believe their job is to make the Olympics an experience of a lifetime for you. We hope all of the people listed in the video have achieved just that.