By Nigel Reed, CBC Sports

Four years ago, Canada surprised and delighted a nation.

The London bronze medal in women's soccer was as uplifting as it was unexpected. At Rio 2016, is it too much to expect, or can Canada repeat the feat?

Here my keys to victory over host nation Brazil:

1. Make a statement

First things first: Canada must come to compete. John Herdman's team has had less than three days to get the gut-wrenching semifinal loss to Germany out of its system. Now it's time for one final, strong, collective effort. It must be a performance that is effective from the opening whistle.

Brazil, remember, does not want to be here. It was expecting to be gracing Maracana Stadium, playing for gold. For the Brazilians and their passionate fans, this game is little more than a consolation, but the stadium will be solidly and loudly behind the hosts.

Canada must take the crowd out of the equation as soon as possible. Nerves in the stands transfer onto the field, so the Canadians need to demonstrate they're not in Sao Paulo just to make up the numbers.

2. Offensive execution

Stats don't lie. Canada missed out on a shot at the gold medal, but not by much. The Canadians lost to Germany 2-0, but the players know it was a missed opportunity.

They outshot and held the edge in possession against the Germans in Belo Horizonte, yet find themselves playing, once again, for bronze. They lost because they failed to finish a number of clear-cut chances. From a positive perspective, Canada created real goal-scoring opportunities, but ultimately couldn't convert.

I expect Canada to carve out more chances against Brazil, but to win bronze, it must be calm, composed and clinical in front of the goal. Canadian striker Janine Beckie has scored three goals in her last 4 appearances against the Brazilians. If she can hit the target again, Canada can spoil the host's party.

3. Believe in the bronze

Canada is making all the right noises. Herdman and his players are absolutely determined to win a medal for the second straight Olympics.

I, for one, believe them, but do the players themselves believe it can be done? To deny Brazil a medal in its own backyard is a big ask before a ball is kicked. It is achievable, but only if every single member of Team Canada shares that unshakeable belief.

Canada must have absolute faith in its ability, and draw confidence from what has already been accomplished. The Canadians must be rock solid from both a technical and mental standpoint. Any sign of weakness and Brazil will pounce. It's as simple as that.

Four years ago, few gave Canada a realistic medal chance against France. They'll be underdogs again in Sao Paulo, but with an Olympic medal on the line, these Canadian athletes will back themselves. As fans, so should we.