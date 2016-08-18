By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

The Canadian women's soccer team looks to return to the Olympic medal podium Friday (12 p.m. ET) on a milestone day for Christine Sinclair.

The talismanic captain, who made her debut for Canada 16 years ago, will earn her 250th cap in the bronze-medal game against No. 8 Brazil at Corinthians Arena. In typical Sinclair fashion, she was unaware of the milestone.

A Canadian team spokesman asked reporters not to raise it with Sinclair on Thursday so she could focus on the task at hand — beating Brazil.

"What a way to cap it off if she can pull that bronze medal in, get a goal," said coach John Herdman. "Do what Sinc's been doing all her life — carrying her country. Hopefully she can, but we'll not put that expectation on her. I don't even think we'll tell her until after the game."

In many ways, Sinclair is the face of Canadian soccer. Julian de Guzman holds the Canadian men's record for appearances with 89.

Sinclair continues to lead the Canadian women on and off the field. She has scored two goals already this tournament, raising her career total to 164.

The 33-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., cut a forlorn figure on the pitch Tuesday after Canada lost 2-0 to No. 2 Germany in the semifinal at Belo Horizonte. But then she gathered the team together in a huddle on the pitch.

"I told the team that we're not leaving here empty-handed," she said. "For those players that don't have an Olympic medal, that a bronze one's pretty cool. And it's something that they'll cherish for their entire lives."

Herdman said the message was "The podium's there. We're still breathing Olympic air. We're blessed to be doing that."

Sinclair made a similar speech four years ago in the dressing room at Old Trafford in Manchester when her team suffered a crushing extra-time loss to the U.S. The Canadians rebounded to beat France 1-0, on a Diana Matheson stoppage-time goal, for the bronze.

Turning the page on semifinal loss

The semifinal loss to Germany was perhaps more painful. The 10th-ranked Canadians felt they could have played better and had fumbled a unique chance to go for Olympic gold.

Sinclair, however, said the team has turned the page.

"We gave ourselves one night to be mad and upset," she said. "But John told us we have a chance to make history — go back-to-back podiums. That's what our focus is."

Still Sinclair clearly felt the disappointment of the loss. Olympic finals don't come often. Plus she has had to deal with heartbreak away from soccer.

"It's been a rough year for me," she said Thursday.

Not your ordinary superstar, Sinclair keeps her private life private. But a June tweet about her father shed some light.

"First b-day without you. I miss you more than you can imagine. But I am strong b/c of you. Love you forever."

The Germans cut off the pipeline to Sinclair, reducing her influence on the game. But in her four previous outings at the tournament, she has shown the vision and touch that has makes her so special.

The Canadian women got messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre and hockey great Wayne Gretzky prior to the semifinal. On Friday, Herdman expects the team will do the talking itself before the game, to be played before a hostile crowd.

"We expect a full stadium, hostile crowd," said Herdman. 'I'm sure they'll gee on the Brazilians ... But at the same time we've got a team of women who really want to do this for Canada. That motivation is bubbling at the minute."

It was a closed session but the Canadian women seemed in good spirits when it was over, posing together for photos on a pitch at the Corinthians sports club elsewhere in the city.

Canada and Brazil know each other well. They have played each other five times over the last eight months, including a pair of friendlies in Canada in June.

Brazil took three of those games to Canada's two. But the Canadians won 1-0 last time out and beat Brazil 2-1 in the final of the Algarve Cup. Janine Beckie scored the winner in both matches.

Canada's all-time record against Brazil is 6-7-6.

There is also club intel from Beckie and Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash) and Josee Belanger (Orlando Pride), who play with Brazilian internationals Poliana and Andressa (Houston) and Monica (Orlando).

The Brazilian women finished sixth at the 2012 Games, knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual runner-up Japan, after winning silver in 2004 and 2008. They were fourth in 1996 and 2000.

Canada was sixth and Brazil ninth at last summer's World Cup, losing to England and Australia, respectively.

Brazil brings an imposing defence

Canada has relied on tough defence and an opportunistic attack here. Brazil has shown off an explosive offence at times while boasting an even stingier defence.

Brazil (3-1-1) has scored eight goals and conceded a tournament-best one (in a 5-1 win over Sweden). Canada (4-1-0) has outscored its opposition 8-4.

The Brazilian goals came early in the tournament, however. Its last three games ended in 0-0 ties, with Brazil wrapping up pool play with a scoreless draw with South Africa before beating Australia and losing to Sweden on penalties.

Still the Brazilians have launched a tournament-leading 122 shots at goal (48 on target) compared to 55 for Canada (25 on target). Brazil also leads with 63 corners, compared to 19 for Canada.

Marta (22), Andressa Alves (19) and Beatriz (17) have combined for more shots (58) than the entire 18-woman Canadian roster.