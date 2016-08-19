by Ameeta Vohra, CBC Sports

Not only did the Canadian women's soccer team win the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, but the squad captivated many hearts around the world Friday.

Soon after Canada defeated Brazil 2-1, the outpouring support came from many individuals citing how much the team was an inspiration for making history by winning back-to-back bronze medals.

Canada's captain, Christine Sinclair was singled out today as a role model by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, American soccer great Mia Hamm and fans

The United States also gave props to chief rival and north of the border neighbour.

Even the host country Brazil were in awe of the Canadian team, with people in the stands staying while the medal presentation took place.

Within the team, players expressed their family love for each other.

It was not lost on the bronze medallists how their journey got them to this point.

For defender Rhian Wilkinson, she plans to share her new bling with a very lucky baby:

Overall, the Canadian team leaves Rio with memories that will last a lifetime. The team left a final message of thanks to the host nation.