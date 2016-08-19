by Ameeta Vohra, CBC Sports

Not only did the Canadian women's soccer team win the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, but the squad captivated many hearts around the world Friday.

Soon after Canada defeated Brazil 2-1, the outpouring support came from many individuals citing how much the team was an inspiration for making history by winning back-to-back bronze medals.

Incredible performance by #CANWNT at the #Rio2016 #Olympics! A true inspiration for a proud nation! pic.twitter.com/5TBrrb9qe3 — @VicMontagliani

Our women's soccer team gives us much to be proud of with their #bronze medal at #Rio2016! https://t.co/BygU1rXmvh — @GGDavidJohnston

S/O 2 @sincy12 @stephlabbe1 @rhirhi8 @MelTancredi14 & rest of team 4 once again making history #Back2backmedalists



RT if u luv team sports — @jen_kish

As she got her medal @sincy12 said "Love you dad".My heart just keeps melting.These woman have remarkable stories.Strong woman all around — @karinaleblanc

Young to veteran. ROSE to SINCLAIR. Composure at its finest. #Canwnt playing inspiring for 🇨🇦 to be proud. @CanadaSoccerEN up 2-0 — @karinaleblanc

Canada's captain, Christine Sinclair was singled out today as a role model by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, American soccer great Mia Hamm and fans

#CAN wins #Bronze in women’s soccer! Congratulations @TeamCanada and our great Captain @sincy12! pic.twitter.com/O3TEqrQ4PI — @JustinTrudeau

Young players, please watch @sincy12 play. She is just a different class. — @MiaHamm

@sincy12 proud of you and the team. Great captain and Canadian for all to see. Congrats! #CANWNT — @11Lids

The United States also gave props to chief rival and north of the border neighbour.

Congrats to @CanadaSoccerEN for claiming the bronze. — @CarliLloyd

Even the host country Brazil were in awe of the Canadian team, with people in the stands staying while the medal presentation took place.

Brazilian fans gave a warm round of applause to Canada as they thanked them for being here. #Bronze #CAN @CanadaSoccerEN — @sonalikarnick

Still people in the stands watching #CAN get their #Bronze medal in women's #football pic.twitter.com/BaYfsmiTem — @sonalikarnick

Within the team, players expressed their family love for each other.

What a feeling!! Love this team!!! 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦 #BronzeMedal pic.twitter.com/Te54lKlZwU — @menault20

It was not lost on the bronze medallists how their journey got them to this point.

This bronze was brought to you by the hundreds of women who came before us. Thank you to the pioneers of our program pic.twitter.com/sVTZsSUYTM — @rhirhi8

For defender Rhian Wilkinson, she plans to share her new bling with a very lucky baby:

Special birthday present for my one year old niece, HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZARA!!!! pic.twitter.com/CmuCVwJUmX — @rhirhi8

Overall, the Canadian team leaves Rio with memories that will last a lifetime. The team left a final message of thanks to the host nation.

#CANWNT players Tancredi + Schmidt just threw some #BRA fans their shoes and uniforms. Fans couldn't believe it! #CBCOlympics #CBC #Rio2016 — @CBCMarie