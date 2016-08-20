By Pete Evans, CBC Sports

Two Canadian boats finished out of the top three in kayak racing Saturday and as a result will come home empty-handed.

Halifax paddler Mark De Jonge finished seventh in the K-1 200-metre kayak final at Lagoa Stadium at the Rio Olympics on Saturday. Liam Heath of Britain won gold in 35.197 while Maxime Beaumont of France was second in 35.362 and Spain's Saul Craviotto and Germany's Ronald Rauhe shared bronze at 35.662.

After the race, the Haligonian and two-time world chamption De Jonge told the CBC said he was pleased with his effort but would have liked to improve upon his third place finish in the event four years ago in London.

"I raced with everything I had and unfortunately it wasn't enough for a medal," he said. "I'm not really happy with the result but my performance was good. That was the best I could do."

Women's team finishes 8th

A little after De Jonge raced, the women's four team Adrienne Langlois, Genevieve Orton, Emilie Fournel and KC Fraser finished in 8th place in their 500-metre race.

The quartet kept up with the eventual winners through the starting portion of the race, but lost pace through the end. Hungary took the gold in 1:14.193.

