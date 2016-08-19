By Pete Evans, CBC Sports

Halifax paddler Mark De Jonge will race for a medal in sprint kayak Saturday, and so will the four-woman team of Adrienne Langlois, Genevieve Orton, Emilie Fournel and KC Fraser.

De Jonge squeaked into the "A" final with a time of 34.775 seconds in the men's K-1 200-metre kayak. It was a photo finish, and it was later deemed that De Jonge crossed the finish line three one-thousandths of a second faster than a Serbian paddler.

#CAN Mark de Jonge finishes 4th in the men's 200m kayak sprint SF heat, advances to final. https://t.co/FtUvAZKtpc https://t.co/yzBVWFlrYn — @CBCOlympics

De Jonge won a bronze medal in the event four years ago in London.

In other action on the water Friday, the Canadian women's team of Adrienne Langlois, Genevieve Orton, Emilie Fournel and KC Fraser have advanced to the "A" final of the women's kayak four 500-metre sprint.

They, too, will row for a medal Saturday morning.