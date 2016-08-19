There are going to be many extraordinary events for you to watch in Brazil in the next two weeks. We know there will be some spectacular victories and memorable moments for Canada's athletes.

We've gone over the schedule and come up with this list of events that we think you should watch, whether it's on your TV or one of your digital devices.

Remember, everything listed here is live streamed through the CBC Olympic website and CBC Rio 2016 app. This guide is meant to help you find these key events on your TV, pointing you to the right channel and time for your big-screen viewing pleasure.

We'll update this on a regular basis, so keep coming back to check in for the latest. And above all, enjoy watching the Rio 2016 Olympics!

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, Day 14

There are 22 finals today in 12 sports.

7:00 a.m. ET – Track and Field (Sportsnet One)

The men's 50 km walk race is a specialty of Australia's Jared Tallent. He finished second in London, but was awarded the gold medal when a drug-cheating Russian was disqualified. This time Tallent plans to cross the line first.

12:00 p.m. ET – Women's Soccer (Sportsnet)

The women's bronze medal game, which Canada won in 2012. It will be broadcast by Sportsnet and streamed by cbc.ca/olympics.

2:00 p.m. ET – Cycling-BMX (TSN)

The women's BMX final figures to be a tight race with an Australian, Colombian, and Venezualan going for gold. The men's BMX final is where Canada's Tory Nyhaug should shine. He won the gold medal in this event at the Pan Am games, beating Conner Fields, the top ranked biker in the world. Nyhaug and Fields (from the USA) have been friends since they were 10. This will be on TSN and cbc.ca/olympics.

3:30 p.m. ET - Men's Basketball (CBC TV)

Canada, doesn't have a team entered in the tournament, filled with NBA stars, but our Virtual Reality cameras will be there to bring you the event.

4:30 p.m. ET – Women's Soccer (CBC TV)

The women's gold medal game. The broadcast of this game will be on CBC Television and streamed on cbc.ca/olympics.

5:30 p.m. ET – Track and Field (CBC TV)

There are five medal events tonight, including the men's hammer, women's pole vault, relays and the women's 5,000. The women's 4x100 relay could be a tight finish between the United States and Jamaica. The Jamaicans hold the world record. Canada's runners broke the Canadian record in this event, twice last year. The men's 4x100 relay is probably the last Olympic race in the singular career of Usain Bolt. His Jamaican team holds the world record in this event. Depending on what happened earlier at the games, this would be Bolt's unprecedented run for the "triple-triple". Gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and relay race in three consecutive games. Canada boasts a strong men's relay team that expects to be on the podium. These events will be broadcast on CBC Television beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. They will be on cbc.ca/olympics beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

SATURDAY, Aug. 20

This is the single biggest day for handing out medals. 30 finals today in 16 sports.

6:00 a.m. ET – Women's Golf (TSN 2)

The final round of the women's four-day event. There is no cut-down at the Olympics, so both Canadians will still be in action. TSN continues its coverage of golf from the first shot to the declaration of the winner of the gold medal. It will be streamed on cbc.ca/olympics.

8:00 a.m. ET – Canoe-Sprint (CBC TV)

There are four sprint finals this morning. Only one involves a Canadian. That's Mark de Jonge in the 200-metre kayak event. He's won the last two world championships.

10:00 a.m. ET — Triathlon (TSN)

The women's triathlon has an overwhelming favourite, American Gwen Jorgensen, who was coached by a Canadian. Three Canadians will try to push her.

10:30 a.m. ET – Women's Basketball (Sportsnet)

The women's bronze medal game.

10:00 a.m. ET - Diving (CBC TV)

This is the last day of diving at the Olympics and the gold medal event in the men's 10m event will be awarded. You can watch it on CBC Television on the entire day of diving will be streamed on cbc.ca/olympics. Our Virtual Reality cameras will be there from 11:00 a.m. ET - 12:50 ET p.m. and will return to cover the rest of the day's dives from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

11:30 a.m. ET - Cycling-Mountain Bike (CBC TV)

The women's mountain bike event features Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel, a solid medal contenders.

2:30 p.m. ET – Basketball (CBC TV)

The women's gold medal game. Broadcast on CBC Television and streamed on cbc.ca/olympics.

3:30 p.m. ET – Diving (Sportsnet)

The men's 10m platform competition is considered the sport's marquee event. The winners of last year's world championships Qiu Bo of China, David Boudia of the USA, and Tom Daley of Great Britain are favoured again. Maxim Bouchard of Saint-Constant, Que., finished seventh at diving's World Cup, the best international result in this event by a Canadian man at a major event since 2011. This will be broadcast on Sportsnet on streamed on cbc.ca/olympics. And as mentioned above Our Virtual Reality cameras will be there from 3:30 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

4:30 p.m. ET – Men's Soccer (CBC TV)

The men's gold medal match before what is sure to be a capacity crowd.

5:30 p.m. ET – Track and Field (CBC TV, Sportsnet One, cbc.ca/olympics)

There are seven medal events tonight. Women compete in the high jump, 800 metres (with Canada's Melissa Bishop coming off her world championship silver medal), and the 4x100 relay. Men compete in the javelin, the 1,500m, the 5000 race, and the 4x400 relay. This will be streamed on cbc.ca/olympics.

8:30 p.m. ET - Tragically Hip (CBC TV, CBCSports.ca)

CBC television will broadcast "The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration".

9:15 p.m. ET – Women's Volleyball (Sportsnet One)

​The women's gold medal match. Broadcast on Sportsnet One and streamed on cbc.ca/olympics.

SUNDAY Aug. 21

The last day of the Games will declare 12 more Olympic champions in 8 sports.

7:30 a.m. ET – Wrestling (Sportsnet)

Haislin Garcia, of Surrey, B.C., will be at his third Olympics, and he'll be looking to improve upon his best showing, seventh in London in 2012. He qualified despite dislocating his shoulder in the semifinals of a tournament he had to win.

This will be covered by Sportsnet and streamed on cbc.ca/olympics

8:30 a.m. ET – Men's marathon (CBC TV)

The Rio course will take runners through the heart of Rio's historic centre, down to Flamengo Park and Botafogo beach and then back to the city centre and the port area. Canada's Reid Coolsaet may not win a medal, but his fastest time 2:10:29 is just 20 seconds short of the national record that has stood for 40 years. Eric Gillis also competes for Canada. Broadcast on CBC Television and cbc.ca/olympics.

12:15 p.m. ET – Men's Volleyball (CBC TV)

The men's gold medal match. Broadcast on CBC Television and cbc.ca/olympics.

2:45 p.m. ET – Men's Basketball (CBC TV)

The men's gold medal match. Broadcast on CBC Television and cbc.ca/olympics. This will also be on CBC's Virtual Reality.

7:00 p.m. ET – Closing Ceremony (CBC TV)

Less structured than the opening, athletes come together to say goodbye to Rio. South America's first Olympic Games will be officially closed, and the Olympic flag will be handed over to Tokyo, host of the 2020 Games. Broadcast on CBC Television and cbc.ca/olympics as well as Virtual Reality.