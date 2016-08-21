By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

Penny Oleksiak may not have a full driver's licence but the swimmer will be in the driver's seat for Canada at the Rio 2016 closing ceremony. The 16-year-old swimmer was selected as Canada's flag-bearer for the ceremony after capturing a record-breaking four medals in the pool.

Here is the official announcement:

Oleksiak spoke at the press conference about what the honour means to her.

After all the great performances from Canadian athletes there was some debate regarding who should receive the flag-bearing honor, but in the end it appears most are thrilled with the choice.

Congrats @OleksiakPenny! Your incredible display of excellence in the pool inspired us all. #TeamCanada #Rio2016 https://t.co/8k8AaqJawh — @InakiGomezG

Like this choice. What a future lies ahead for this proud Canadian @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics https://t.co/zKiHzwtRGY — @Nigel_Reed

Congrats @OleksiakPenny on being named #flagbearer for #Rio2016. Well deserved. Word of advice....pause for a moment and take it all in! — @Catrionald

Imagine: you're 16, win a gold and 4 total medals at the Olympics, and carry the flag for your country. That's Penny Oleksiak. #CAN — @RadioAdamBrilz

YES! Penny Oleksiak Canada's flag bearer for the closing ceremonies! #rio #Olympics #whatittakes #StepUpStandTall pic.twitter.com/3w2O520wfh — @JanisIlekys

We're so proud of our student @OleksiakPenny for being named flag bearer for #Rio2016 closing ceremonies! Amazing! https://t.co/wP4z9655rF — @tdsb

Just take a look at what the youngster accomplished this Olympics.

What do you think of @TeamCanada's choice for #ClosingCeremony flag-bearer? #Rio2016 https://t.co/z5NWWAkci0 https://t.co/rqIrBeAfwa — @CBCOlympics

Much has been made about Drake reaching out to Oleksiak last week after her incredible performances, but will the Toronto rapper make her "Hotline Bling" again after the flag-bearer news? Oleksiak commented on how awesome it was for one of her favourite artists to acknowledge her achievements.

#CAN Penny Oleksiak couldn't hide her excitement when @Drake reached out to her! #Rio2016 https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/3mB2toIRbv — @CBCOlympics

Rio 2016 has definitely marked the beginning for the new Canadian star, and no one will soon forget about Canada's Magic Penny.

