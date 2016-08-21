By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

Penny Oleksiak may not have a full driver's licence but the swimmer will be in the driver's seat for Canada at the Rio 2016 closing ceremony. The 16-year-old swimmer was selected as Canada's flag-bearer for the ceremony after capturing a record-breaking four medals in the pool.

Here is the official announcement:

Oleksiak spoke at the press conference about what the honour means to her.

After all the great performances from Canadian athletes there was some debate regarding who should receive the flag-bearing honor, but in the end it appears most are thrilled with the choice.

Just take a look at what the youngster accomplished this Olympics.

Much has been made about Drake reaching out to Oleksiak last week after her incredible performances, but will the Toronto rapper make her "Hotline Bling" again after the flag-bearer news? Oleksiak commented on how awesome it was for one of her favourite artists to acknowledge her achievements.

Rio 2016 has definitely marked the beginning for the new Canadian star, and no one will soon forget about Canada's Magic Penny. 

