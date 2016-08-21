By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports
Penny Oleksiak may not have a full driver's licence but the swimmer will be in the driver's seat for Canada at the Rio 2016 closing ceremony. The 16-year-old swimmer was selected as Canada's flag-bearer for the ceremony after capturing a record-breaking four medals in the pool.
Here is the official announcement:
BREAKING | @TeamCanada announces Penny Oleksiak as #ClosingCeremony flag-bearer. https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/p2vIN9YeNl—
Oleksiak spoke at the press conference about what the honour means to her.
Hear from #CAN #ClosingCeremony flag-bearer Penny Oleksiak. #Rio2016 https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/bUDEh451zr—
After all the great performances from Canadian athletes there was some debate regarding who should receive the flag-bearing honor, but in the end it appears most are thrilled with the choice.
Congrats @OleksiakPenny! Your incredible display of excellence in the pool inspired us all. #TeamCanada #Rio2016 https://t.co/8k8AaqJawh—
Like this choice. What a future lies ahead for this proud Canadian @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics https://t.co/zKiHzwtRGY—
Congrats @OleksiakPenny on being named #flagbearer for #Rio2016. Well deserved. Word of advice....pause for a moment and take it all in!—
Imagine: you're 16, win a gold and 4 total medals at the Olympics, and carry the flag for your country. That's Penny Oleksiak. #CAN—
YES! Penny Oleksiak Canada's flag bearer for the closing ceremonies! #rio #Olympics #whatittakes #StepUpStandTall pic.twitter.com/3w2O520wfh—
We're so proud of our student @OleksiakPenny for being named flag bearer for #Rio2016 closing ceremonies! Amazing! https://t.co/wP4z9655rF—
Yesssssss!!!!! https://t.co/8Ie8XHVlDt—
Just take a look at what the youngster accomplished this Olympics.
What do you think of @TeamCanada's choice for #ClosingCeremony flag-bearer? #Rio2016 https://t.co/z5NWWAkci0 https://t.co/rqIrBeAfwa—
Much has been made about Drake reaching out to Oleksiak last week after her incredible performances, but will the Toronto rapper make her "Hotline Bling" again after the flag-bearer news? Oleksiak commented on how awesome it was for one of her favourite artists to acknowledge her achievements.
#CAN Penny Oleksiak couldn't hide her excitement when @Drake reached out to her! #Rio2016 https://t.co/JAoL0ve2RK https://t.co/3mB2toIRbv—
Rio 2016 has definitely marked the beginning for the new Canadian star, and no one will soon forget about Canada's Magic Penny.
