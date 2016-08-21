By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports
Most of Canada stopped whatever it was doing Saturday night to watch the Tragically Hip perform the last concert of its Man Machine Poem tour in group's hometown of Kingston, Ont. CBC Olympics paused its coverage to allow Canadians coast to coast and around the world to watch the concert — and Rio was no exception to The Hip madness.
Preparing for The Tragically Hip, A National Celebration here in Rio @CBCOlympics #CBCTheHip #TeamCanada @CBCMusic pic.twitter.com/8xXmO3QIM7—
Rio warming up for the Hip #telltheworld pic.twitter.com/NOdMQE48VL—
.@FieldHockeyCan watching 18th hole play & @BrookeHenderson. They're excited for #TheHip tonight! @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/k3NWeVewu1—
We're on our way to #Rio2016 Tragically Hip Concert and #can athletes have taken over our Snapchat add cbcsports pic.twitter.com/dNI52L6rE5—
The view from the roof of the Canadian consulate, which is hosting a Tragically Hip watch party tonight pic.twitter.com/XoIzHKW0Z7—
One Canadian runner turned out to be an unusual opener for the concert:
Bet Melissa Bishop never thought she'd be the opening act for The Hip.—
And even CBC Sports producers needed special credentials for the evening:
I'm ready for #CBCTheHip in #rio2016 Literally, my music at work pic.twitter.com/UwQ33fVpCK—
But the focus was on watching the show for our Olympians and hosts.
Our Olympians in Rio are ready. Are you? via @CBCOlympics #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/f40bs6WyXR—
That moment, when @RonMacLeanHTH and @Roselinefilion chat shoes. @CBCOlympics #Rio2016 #TheHip pic.twitter.com/7n6glIgi8A—
And the broadcast begins...@TeamCanada. @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/DICtGIeASo—
Are you ready for #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/DFjUYNkgZP—
Watching #TheHip at Canada House Rio.. A little bit of Brazilian Bobcaygeon pic.twitter.com/nBb7kwp3IE—
Getting to watch #TheHip concert live in #Rio2016... Special moment. Thanks #OBS, @CBCOlympics, @trevor_pilling pic.twitter.com/CMxIS9jCIe—
Great night at #CBCTheHip viewing party at Canadian consulate in Rio. Can't get more Canadian than this T #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/XCHcWkVbAO—
Celebrating the #TragicallyHip in Rio! @brendabowskill @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/mhl5KniuUo—
The Gordfather, from Rio. #TheHip pic.twitter.com/DbbsepDe0m—
I love the Hip. ❤️Gord—
.@RonMacLeanHTH and @FriedgeHNIC taking in #TheHip above #Copacabana beach in Rio. @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/P3ODDLLjRF—
Must rehydrate. #tears #TheHip #CBCTheHip #uglycry—
Boots and hearts—
Canada House is rocking with @thehipdotcom in #RioOlympics2016 Thanks to @mikeharriscurls #curlersrock pic.twitter.com/uARSV53AtE—
.@CBC party in Rio watching #TheHip. What an incredible performance pic.twitter.com/7a6THkYl3X—
I'm in a room in Rio full of Canadians watching the Hip concert and singing along and it's beautiful—
Finally caught up with @nenshi at #CBCTheHip viewing party at Canadian Consulate #CBCOlympics #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/0XhtDdCHRm—
Waiting for #TheHip to play the last note. #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/8fl2Q6DFbi—
Enjoying the Hip and getting ready to go back live from Rio. Inspirational athletes and touching concert = magic. pic.twitter.com/WTAxVTQPdi—
Found one of the talest volleyball players @SchmittyGav at the rooftop #CBCTheHip party for Olympians! @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Cgu02y1K93—
Olympic Primetime host Scott Russell took a moment on the set to watch the concert.
What an incredible night on #OlympicPrimeTime @thehipdotcom @CBCOlympics @cbc @CBCMusic @canada @teamcanada pic.twitter.com/GgkurpoA07—
Olympian Matt Hughes left Rio before the closing ceremony — apparently because he had Tragically Hip tickets.
T HIP!!! #manmachinepoemtour w/ @Madjoydav pic.twitter.com/LlDGh2oboQ—
And other Canadian athletes were watching from home.
I'm not even there and I think #TheHip concert in Kingston might be the best of all time. So much energy, loving it!—
Gord, you are are a Canadian legend and always will be! #TheHip—
One more time for Gord #TheHip—
Some sport fans found The Hip and the Olympics were a perfect pairing:
The Tragically Hip & the Olympics: My Saturday Night. pic.twitter.com/w7nt62KjK6—
@CBCOlympics This Tragically Hip concert is the best Olympic closing ever. #HipInKingston #TheHip #TeamCanada #CAN—
It was an emotional experience that we'll leave to CBC News' chief correspondent to sum up:
I'm so proud that very few outside our borders quite understands these guys like we do. They're ours. They're Canada. #TheHip—
We'll always have the music. Always. #TheHip—
Where did you watch the Tragically Hip show? Let us know @CBCOlympics.