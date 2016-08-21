By Nicole Winchester, CBC Sports

Most of Canada stopped whatever it was doing Saturday night to watch the Tragically Hip perform the last concert of its Man Machine Poem tour in group's hometown of Kingston, Ont. CBC Olympics paused its coverage to allow Canadians coast to coast and around the world to watch the concert — and Rio was no exception to The Hip madness.

Preparing for The Tragically Hip, A National Celebration here in Rio @CBCOlympics #CBCTheHip #TeamCanada @CBCMusic pic.twitter.com/8xXmO3QIM7 — @Trevor_Pilling

Rio warming up for the Hip #telltheworld pic.twitter.com/NOdMQE48VL — @cmitchell204

We're on our way to #Rio2016 Tragically Hip Concert and #can athletes have taken over our Snapchat add cbcsports pic.twitter.com/dNI52L6rE5 — @CBCOlympics

The view from the roof of the Canadian consulate, which is hosting a Tragically Hip watch party tonight pic.twitter.com/XoIzHKW0Z7 — @FriedgeHNIC

One Canadian runner turned out to be an unusual opener for the concert:

Bet Melissa Bishop never thought she'd be the opening act for The Hip. — @JeffMarek

And even CBC Sports producers needed special credentials for the evening:

I'm ready for #CBCTheHip in #rio2016 Literally, my music at work pic.twitter.com/UwQ33fVpCK — @TaCaGo

But the focus was on watching the show for our Olympians and hosts.

Our Olympians in Rio are ready. Are you? via @CBCOlympics #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/f40bs6WyXR — @CBCMusic

Are you ready for #CBCTheHip pic.twitter.com/DFjUYNkgZP — @CBCOlympics

Watching #TheHip at Canada House Rio.. A little bit of Brazilian Bobcaygeon pic.twitter.com/nBb7kwp3IE — @OrmistonOnline

Getting to watch #TheHip concert live in #Rio2016... Special moment. Thanks #OBS, @CBCOlympics, @trevor_pilling pic.twitter.com/CMxIS9jCIe — @DanielOong

Great night at #CBCTheHip viewing party at Canadian consulate in Rio. Can't get more Canadian than this T #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/XCHcWkVbAO — @cbcDougDirks

I love the Hip. ❤️Gord — @vankayak

Boots and hearts — @Craig_McMorris

Canada House is rocking with @thehipdotcom in #RioOlympics2016 Thanks to @mikeharriscurls #curlersrock pic.twitter.com/uARSV53AtE — @curlannie

.@CBC party in Rio watching #TheHip. What an incredible performance pic.twitter.com/7a6THkYl3X — @sarmy21

I'm in a room in Rio full of Canadians watching the Hip concert and singing along and it's beautiful — @bruce_arthur

Finally caught up with @nenshi at #CBCTheHip viewing party at Canadian Consulate #CBCOlympics #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/0XhtDdCHRm — @cbcDougDirks

Waiting for #TheHip to play the last note. #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/8fl2Q6DFbi — @ALeeGreenberg

Enjoying the Hip and getting ready to go back live from Rio. Inspirational athletes and touching concert = magic. pic.twitter.com/WTAxVTQPdi — @marktewks

Found one of the talest volleyball players @SchmittyGav at the rooftop #CBCTheHip party for Olympians! @CBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/Cgu02y1K93 — @jackie_simoneau

Olympic Primetime host Scott Russell took a moment on the set to watch the concert.

Olympian Matt Hughes left Rio before the closing ceremony — apparently because he had Tragically Hip tickets.

And other Canadian athletes were watching from home.

I'm not even there and I think #TheHip concert in Kingston might be the best of all time. So much energy, loving it! — @justinsnith

Gord, you are are a Canadian legend and always will be! #TheHip — @justinsnith

One more time for Gord #TheHip — @paddyneufeld

Some sport fans found The Hip and the Olympics were a perfect pairing:

The Tragically Hip & the Olympics: My Saturday Night. pic.twitter.com/w7nt62KjK6 — @BrandonMillman

@CBCOlympics This Tragically Hip concert is the best Olympic closing ever. #HipInKingston #TheHip #TeamCanada #CAN — @lancetay

It was an emotional experience that we'll leave to CBC News' chief correspondent to sum up:

I'm so proud that very few outside our borders quite understands these guys like we do. They're ours. They're Canada. #TheHip — @petermansbridge

We'll always have the music. Always. #TheHip — @petermansbridge

Where did you watch the Tragically Hip show? Let us know @CBCOlympics.