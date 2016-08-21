By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

After Mongolian wrestler Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran lost a bronze-medal clash against Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov in controversial fashion, his coaches reacted in a way you would only expect to see in a WWE event.

The Mongolian coaches believed their wrestler was on his way to winning the match as Mandakhnaran began celebrating in the final seconds, but he was called for a late penalty that resulted in the victory going to Navruzov.

The coaches' realization that they had lost the match led to a good old-fashioned strip down that needs to be seen to be believed.

After the Mongolian strip down concluded, the two had to be escorted away by Brazilian police.

Brazilian national police had to escort both Mongolia coaches off. The one put his pants back on. Both shirtless. And the crowd goes wild. — @AdamKilgoreWP

