By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports
After Mongolian wrestler Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran lost a bronze-medal clash against Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov in controversial fashion, his coaches reacted in a way you would only expect to see in a WWE event.
The Mongolian coaches believed their wrestler was on his way to winning the match as Mandakhnaran began celebrating in the final seconds, but he was called for a late penalty that resulted in the victory going to Navruzov.
The coaches' realization that they had lost the match led to a good old-fashioned strip down that needs to be seen to be believed.
After the Mongolian strip down concluded, the two had to be escorted away by Brazilian police.
Brazilian national police had to escort both Mongolia coaches off. The one put his pants back on. Both shirtless. And the crowd goes wild.—
@AdamKilgoreWP
Are you a fan of the emotion shown by the coaches? Or did they go too far? Tweet us @CBCOlympics!
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.