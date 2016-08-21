By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

After Mongolian wrestler Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran lost a bronze-medal clash against Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov in controversial fashion, his coaches reacted in a way you would only expect to see in a WWE event.

The Mongolian coaches believed their wrestler was on his way to winning the match as Mandakhnaran began celebrating in the final seconds, but he was called for a late penalty that resulted in the victory going to Navruzov.

The coaches' realization that they had lost the match led to a good old-fashioned strip down that needs to be seen to be believed. 

After the Mongolian strip down concluded, the two had to be escorted away by Brazilian police. 

