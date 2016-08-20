A special presentation Saturday night gives CBC viewers a chance to see both the Rio Olympics and the Tragically Hip concert from Kingston, Ont.
Here's your guide of what to watch on Saturday evening:
- Olympics — CBC Olympic Games Primetime begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBC TV, CBC's Rio 2016 app and cbc.ca/olympics, featuring track and field finals. When the Tragically Hip concert begins at 8:30, tune to CBC TV to watch the performance. Or continue watching the live stream of the evening track and field competition on web/app to stay with the Rio competition. If you want to watch the track and field finals on TV, tune to Sportsnet One. Live streams for other sports, including women's volleyball gold medal match and taekwondo will be available online.
- Tragically Hip — Watch the special presentation of their concert from Kingston, Ont., on CBC TV. You can also watch the live stream on cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
