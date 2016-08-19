By Jonathan Rumley, CBC Sports

Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson had a rough day in Rio de Janeiro, shooting a 4-over 75 in the third round of the women's Olympic golf tournament to fall into a tie for eighth place.

The 18-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., had four bogeys Friday, plus a double-bogey on the 16th hole. She began the day in a tie for third place at 8-under for the tournament and left the course in a tie for eighth at 4-under.

The only other Canadian in the field, 35-year-old Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., also posted a score of plus-4 (75) in the third round of play.

South Korea's Inbee Park is the leader heading into the fourth and final round Saturday. She's sitting at 11-under, two shots ahead of New Zealand's Lydia Ko and Gerina Piller of the United States, who both are at 9-under.

The wind was a factor for many golfers as the gusty conditions on the Olympic Golf Course in Brazil made some shots longer than normal.

On the par-3 eighth hole, 19-year-old Ko drained a hole-in-one after getting a favourable bounce on the green. Earlier on the same hole, China's Xi Yu Lin, 20, had an impressive hole-in-one of her own.

Women's British Open champion Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand withdrew from the tournament Friday with a left knee injury.

Jutanugarn opened her tournament with a 65 and was the leader after the first round. She was five shots off the lead after the second round, but says her knee began to feel tight as she was hitting balls Thursday night. She was 12-over par through 13 holes in the third round when she stopped playing.

Jutanugarn and Ko are the only four-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year.

