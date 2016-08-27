By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

While Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee walked the walk on Friday in Rio, Canadian fans talked the talk by supporting the Olympian in his grueling 50-kilometre race walk event.

In a sport that does not get much attention, people seemed to be captivated by Dunfee's performance along with the controversial decision to award then take away the bronze medal.

The race walker did just about everything (except for run) and was in first place for a solid portion of the race, sparking lots of reaction:

Race walking is seriously cool right now. #CAN's Evan Dunfee currently leading with about an hour to go. https://t.co/6zgIMqLLdM — @MonikaPlatek

Holy crap, Evan Dunfee is in this!!! (Yes, I just got up) — @DanielSquizzato

Evan Dunfee, pride of the Richmond Kajaks track & field club, is in the lead for the men's 50km racewalk. WOW. — @evalois

He eventually fell to fourth place and couldn't seem to regain his stride after taking an elbow in a rare race-walking physical clash. ​

A bump between #CAN Dunfee and #JPN in the final kilometres in the men's 50km race walk. https://t.co/NeKSUj4yPN https://t.co/JDwKqQRwhC — @CBCOlympics

At the end of the race, Dunfee collapsed in exhaustion:

Pure exhaustion from #CAN Evan Dunfee in the 50km race walk. He finishes 4th. #Rio2016 https://t.co/NeKSUj4yPN https://t.co/vkMjTbipOo — @CBCOlympics

People were amazed and proud of the great strength and endurance the Canadian showed throughout the race:

Inspiring way to start my morning watching the gutsy performance of @EvanDunfee @TeamCanada #Rio2016. Congrats! All of #Canada is so proud! — @Catrionald

Huge respect for you, @EvanDunfee - you had a tremendous race & never gave up! #CAN appreciates your effort, fight & drive! #Rio2016 — @leepaquet

I have never seen anyone fight so hard, or want it more than @EvanDunfee did in that race. Gave it everything he had & never gave up. — @Jessica_Furlan

Absolute beast of a race @EvanDunfee. You fought till the very end. Get well soon my friend! #can #racewalk — @KelceyBradeTSN

Dunfee would eventually protest the race because of the elbow bump he received. His protest was initially successful and he was awarded a bronze medal but after an appeal by the Japanese race walker, he was stripped of the medal. This medal rewarding then stripping madness created even more chaos and reaction:

It is absolutely ridiculous that #EvanDunfee gets his #Bronze medal stripped. Both should just get the #Bronze medal. — @Casey_Dulson

Sucks that @EvanDunfee's medal got taken away. They should have issued a ruling after considering all appeals, not reward and take back. — @vancouver_dude

Devastated for @EvanDunfee. Canada is still incredibly proud of all you have accomplished. #bronzeinourhearts — @KaitHarman