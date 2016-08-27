By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

While Canadian race walker Evan Dunfee walked the walk on Friday in Rio, Canadian fans talked the talk by supporting the Olympian in his grueling 50-kilometre race walk event.

In a sport that does not get much attention, people seemed to be captivated by Dunfee's performance along with the controversial decision to award then take away the bronze medal.

The race walker did just about everything (except for run) and was in first place for a solid portion of the race, sparking lots of reaction:

He eventually fell to fourth place and couldn't seem to regain his stride after taking an elbow in a rare race-walking physical clash. ​ 

At the end of the race, Dunfee collapsed in exhaustion:

People were amazed and proud of the great strength and endurance the Canadian showed throughout the race:

Dunfee would eventually protest the race because of the elbow bump he received.  His protest was initially successful and he was awarded a bronze medal but after an appeal by the Japanese race walker, he was stripped of the medal. This medal rewarding then stripping madness created even more chaos and reaction:

