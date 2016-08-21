Canadian marathoner Reid Coolsaet is the only Canadian to have run under the 2:11 mark on two separate occasions. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By Justin Robertson, CBC Sports

Here's a look at what Olympic events you need to watch on the final day of Rio 2016.

Remember, you can get your Olympic fix on cbc.ca/olympics or on CBC's Rio 2016 app, where all these events will be livestreamed. For those of you who prefer TV, the network broadcasting each event is indicated below.

Closing Ceremony to feature Kygoe, starting at 7 p.m. ET (CBC)

The event will be televised on CBC. Viewers can also watch on cbc.ca/olympics, CBC's Rio 2016 app and the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app. The Closing Ceremony will feature the passing of the Olympic flag from hosts Rio to Tokyo 2020. IOC president Thomas Bach will offer his closing remarks and the night will include Norwegian electro group Kygoe.

2 Canadians run in men's marathon at 8:30 a.m. ET (CBC)

Reid Coolsaet and Eric Gillis represent Canada in the marathon for the second straight Olympics. Coolsaet was 27th in London in 2012 and was also ranked second in North America for three years — 2011, 2013 and 2015. Gillis, who trains with Coolsaet at the Speed River track and field club in Guelph, Ont., was 22nd in London.

Haislan Garcia wrestles in men's 65-kg class at 7:30 a.m. ET (Sportsnet/TSN)

The British Columbia native took part in the Beijing and London Olympics and won a bronze at the Pan Am Games in Toronto. The 33-year old didn't go beyond the quarter-finals in London and will be looking to do better in Rio.

Canada goes for 2nd mountain bike medal at 11:30 a.m. ET (CBC)

Raphaël Gagné won gold at the Pan Am Games in Toronto and finished seventh at the Commonwealth Games in 2014. The 29-year-old from Quebec City will be looking to claim a medal in his Olympic debut in a field of 50 competitors. Leandre Bouchard of Alma, Que., also competes for Canada.

USA vs. Serbia for men's basketball gold at 2:45 p.m. ET (CBC)

The U.S. men's basketball team went 5-0 in the group phase and then got by Argentina and Spain. Serbia upset Australia and narrowly beat Croatia by three points to reach the gold medal match. Since Barcelona in 1992, Team USA has a 52-3 record and will be looking to win its 15th gold medal in men's basketball.