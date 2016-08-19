Canada will look to regroup against Brazil in in the bronze medal match, in an effort to claim successive Olympic medals. (Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press)

By Justin Robertson, CBC Sports

Here are five events to watch on today at the Rio Olympics.

Remember, you can get your Olympic fix on cbc.ca/olympics or on CBC's Rio 2016 app, where all these events will be live streamed. For those of you who prefer TV, the network broadcasting each event is indicated below.

Canada takes on Brazil in the bronze medal soccer match at noon ET (CBC)

After losing to Germany in the semifinals, Canada will be looking to salvage its Olympic tournament with a bronze medal win against the host country. Canada coach John Herdman told reporters that veteran forward Christine Sinclair pulled the team aside after the 2-0 loss to the Germans and told them they're not leaving Rio without the bronze medal.

Men's, women's 4x100-m relay finals, starting at 9:15 p.m. ET (CBC)

Canada's Andre De Grasse has already earned two medals at these Games, and he looks to lead the men's 4x100-metre relay team to the podium on Friday night. His squad should include Brendon Rodney, Aaron Brown and Akeem Haynes.

Canada's women's 4x100 team has also qualified for the final. The quartet, which will likely feature Crystal Emmanuel, Phylicia George, Khamica Bingham, and Farah Jacques, is ranked eighth in the final.

Tory Nyhaug goes for gold in men's BMX at 2 p.m. ET (CBC)

After a disappointing early exit at the 2012 London Games, Canadian Tory Nyhaug begins the medal round in the men's BMX competition on Friday. The semifinals are at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the final at 2 p.m. ET.

Mark de Jonge starts his heats in the K1 200 at 8 a.m. ET (CBC)

The 32-year-old originally from Calgary will use the experience gained from his London 2012 bronze medal to go one further in the K1 200 event. With the heats starting today, look for de Jonge to go deep in this tournament.