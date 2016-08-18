By Justin Robertson, CBC Sports

Our roundup of five things to follow on Thursday includes Brooke Henderson in women's golf, Damian Warner's final day of decathlon and Andre De Grasse vs. Usain Bolt in the 200 metres.

Bolt vs. De Grasse for gold in men's 200 final at 9:30 p.m. ET (CBC)

The image of Canada's Andre De Grasse and Jamaica's Usain Bolt smiling at each other had everyone talking on Wednesday night. But expect it to be more intense with gold on the line for the 200-metre final.

Ashton Eaton, Damian Warner wrap up decathlon, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET (CBC)

The five events on Day 2 of the decathlon are the 110-metre hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin throw and the 1,500 metres. American Ashton Eaton, who has a strong Canadian connection, leads. Canada's Damian Warner is in third, heading into the final five events.

Melissa Bishop runs in 800 semifinal at 8:15 p.m. ET (CBC)

Canada's Melissa Bishop won her 800-metre heat with a time of 1:58.38. She won a silver medal at the 2015 world championships and is a medal threat in Rio.

Tory Nyhaug races in the BMX quarter-finals at 12:30 p.m. ET (CBC)

Tory Nyhaug will be competing in the BMX quarter-finals. The rider from Coquitlam, B.C., is gunning for the podium after getting knocked out in the quarter-finals in London 2012.

Women's golf second round at 6:30 a.m. ET (TSN 2)

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp continue their push for a medal in the second round of the Olympic women's golf competition.