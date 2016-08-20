By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports

With only one day until the Olympics conclude, the debate is underway over who should hold Canada's biggest honor during the closing ceremony in Rio.

This year's Olympics have featured some great performances by Canadian athletes, leaving room for plenty of discussion on who should carry the flag for Canada. Swimmer Penny Oleksiak and runner Andre De Grasse seem to be the favourites, but some are making a push for Evan Dunfee. They seem to appreciate the effort put in by the race walker in his grueling event, where he was rewarded bronze after a protest only to have it later taken away as the result of an appeal.

Fellow race walker Inaki Gomez expressed support for Dunfee to carry the flag.

There's s'thing special about those who champion in character- @EvanDunfee has my vote! @TeamCanada @AthleticsCanada https://t.co/O5MqjIPRtx — @InakiGomezG

Dunfee played it off and declared his preference for wrestler Erica Wiebe

@InakiGomezG @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics I'd be worried that the flag is heavy, that's why I voted for @ericawiebe, she strong! — @EvanDunfee

The humble party continued with Wiebe putting the focus right back on Dunfee

One of the more surprising supporters of the Dunfee-for-flag-bearer campaign is Andre De Grasse's coach.

If this is still a voted-by-athlete process, I implore all Canadian athletes in Rio to vote for @EvanDunfee for Closing Ceremony flag-bearer — @StuartMcMillan1

Clara Hughes even added to the Dunfee train by explaining how Evan encompasses everything that the Olympics are about.

Must-see this moment where @ClaraHughes_ describes how inspired she is by @EvanDunfee https://t.co/1YDxLhS2Bg https://t.co/TQaWsXQQwv — @CBCOlympics

Is it reasonable for someone who did not win a medal to carry the flag? Or should Canada go with a flag-bearer who made it to the podium? Tweet us @CBCOlympics!