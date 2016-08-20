By Aaron Stern, CBC Sports
With only one day until the Olympics conclude, the debate is underway over who should hold Canada's biggest honor during the closing ceremony in Rio.
This year's Olympics have featured some great performances by Canadian athletes, leaving room for plenty of discussion on who should carry the flag for Canada. Swimmer Penny Oleksiak and runner Andre De Grasse seem to be the favourites, but some are making a push for Evan Dunfee. They seem to appreciate the effort put in by the race walker in his grueling event, where he was rewarded bronze after a protest only to have it later taken away as the result of an appeal.
- VIDEO: Dunfee tells Ron MacLean what went down in race walk controversy
- POLL: Who should be Canada's flag-bearer?
Fellow race walker Inaki Gomez expressed support for Dunfee to carry the flag.
There's s'thing special about those who champion in character- @EvanDunfee has my vote! @TeamCanada @AthleticsCanada https://t.co/O5MqjIPRtx—
@InakiGomezG
Dunfee played it off and declared his preference for wrestler Erica Wiebe
@InakiGomezG @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics I'd be worried that the flag is heavy, that's why I voted for @ericawiebe, she strong!—
@EvanDunfee
The humble party continued with Wiebe putting the focus right back on Dunfee
@EvanDunfee @InakiGomezG @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics 😜 you have leverage tho!!!—
@ericawiebe
One of the more surprising supporters of the Dunfee-for-flag-bearer campaign is Andre De Grasse's coach.
If this is still a voted-by-athlete process, I implore all Canadian athletes in Rio to vote for @EvanDunfee for Closing Ceremony flag-bearer—
@StuartMcMillan1
Clara Hughes even added to the Dunfee train by explaining how Evan encompasses everything that the Olympics are about.
Must-see this moment where @ClaraHughes_ describes how inspired she is by @EvanDunfee https://t.co/1YDxLhS2Bg https://t.co/TQaWsXQQwv—
@CBCOlympics
Is it reasonable for someone who did not win a medal to carry the flag? Or should Canada go with a flag-bearer who made it to the podium? Tweet us @CBCOlympics!
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.